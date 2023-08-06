The Challenge alum Zach Nichols calls castmate getting ‘canceled’ from the show a ‘travesty’ 

The Challenge champions and star competitors tend to recognize the athletic abilities and talents of other great competitors or legends from the franchise.

That’s the case with former Real World star Zach Nichols, who appeared in multiple MTV competition series seasons and seemed to have no problem praising one of the show’s greats.

He won during Battle of the Seasons in 2012 with several of his Real World: San Diego castmates, including Frank Sweeney and Ashley Kelsey.

Zach was on the verge of winning again, as he reached the final in his last appearance on MTV’s show, War of the Worlds 2, but his team lost to the remaining Team UK members.

His teammates on Team USA included power couple Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello, who seemingly had a falling out with MTV casting as they haven’t been on the show since.

Zach recently commented about the situation with Cara Maria and how his relationship with her developed over the years, as he said he initially didn’t like her.

The Challenge’s Zach brings up Cara Maria getting ‘canceled’

During an interview for GOHT Media, Zach gave his thoughts about MTV’s The Challenge, including his castmate Cara Maria, whom he suggested is “canceled” regarding her going on MTV’s show.

“What a travesty it is. I don’t know where she’s been, why she got canceled, or whatever. But, like, she could’ve had the same amount of seasons as some of like the top guys, and you’re gonna like not let her come back?” Zach said.

GOHT Media’s host said Cara used to be “the face of the league” for The Challenge, and “now she’s nowhere to be found.”

Zach called it “bulls**t” and said, “She’s amazing,” before talking up Cara’s impressive elimination wins “over and over” when getting repeatedly thrown in.

He then brought up his first impression of Cara and said he didn’t initially like her as he thought she was “really fake.” However, Zach said he realized she was “just a weirdo.”

He mentioned Cara was an only child and never had any brothers or sisters, so he began to tease Cara like a younger sister on the show. The castmates’ camaraderie grew from there to a point where they wouldn’t say each others’ names for eliminations.

Cara and Zach appeared in seven regular seasons of MTV’s competition series together, including their final three appearances: Final Reckoning, War of the Worlds, and WOTW 2.

Check out his full comments in the clip below.

Rumors swirled over Cara and Paulie’s Challenge absence

Rumors suggested that Cara and Paulie got canceled or blackballed from The Challenge due to controversial incidents away from the show.

There’s also speculation that some of their other MTV castmates got involved in telling production about things Cara or Paulie said or did to get them canceled from the show.

There’s never been any definitive explanation of what happened since the story has multiple sides. Cara’s last season was WOTW 2 in 2019, with three more MTV seasons having aired since.

During WOTW she had that infamous moment when she gave a disgusted look and remarks after Jordan Wiseley proposed to then-girlfriend Tori Deal.

Speculation was furthered when Cara didn’t appear in 2022’s The Challenge Untold History, a multi-episode docuseries on MTV. Other castmates were featured in interview segments speaking about the show’s history. One episode of the docuseries was devoted to Cara and her being among the GOATs from the show.

During the docuseries, viewers saw Cara’s boyfriend and castmate, Paulie Calafiore, give interview comments about Cara and other Challengers.

Paulie returns on The Challenge: USA 2 spinoff on CBS. He’ll be among the show’s Big Brother stars, along with Alyssa Snider, Tyler Crispen, Josh Martinez, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, and more.

The Challenge spoilers: Is Cara canceled from the competition show?

Several of Zach’s former castmates, Dee Nguyen, Mattie Lynn Breaux, and Stephen Bear, shouldn’t be expected back on The Challenge due to controversy or legal issues away from the show.

As of this writing, it doesn’t appear that Cara is “canceled” or “blackballed” from the show. With online spoilers always arriving regarding the casts of shows, Challenge fans are in for some surprises in the upcoming seasons.

Based on All Stars 4 spoilers, Cara Maria is part of the already-filmed fourth installment of the spinoff season, which has yet to be officially announced for Paramount Plus.

In addition, it’s been revealed that Cara will return to MTV’s The Challenge, albeit for a brief appearance. Cara is part of a twist for Season 39, which will see her appear in at least one episode on MTV.

Based on that, it seems she’s been able to return to the show after several seasons away. Fans will also see Paulie return on The Challenge: USA 2 starting August 10.

The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS. The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 4 is TBA for Paramount Plus.