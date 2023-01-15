The Challenge: All Stars 4 spoilers: Surprising cast addition revealed by insider

TJ Lavin will return to host a fourth season of The Challenge: All Stars. Pic credit: MTV

With a fourth season of The Challenge: All Stars set to film, online spoilers have been giving curious fans insight into which cast members could appear in the show.

The Paramount Plus spinoff show, based on MTV’s The Challenge, brings back cast members to compete who originally appeared in The Real World, Road Rules, or Fresh Meat.

Season 3 saw the return of Nia Moore to the competition series after she’d previously been kicked off for assaulting castmate Jordan Wiseley.

Jordan was also part of the season, which featured only former finalists and champions in the cast.

While the third season was stacked, All Stars 4 looks to be picking up some great additions to its cast, including one recent surprise revealed by an insider.

This report will feature potential spoilers from the upcoming season of The Challenge: All Stars 4.

Surprise addition to The Challenge: All Stars 4 cast?

Monsters and Critics previously reported about the men and women in The Challenge: All Stars 4 cast, rumored to be headed to South Africa to start filming.

Among them were returning OGs, including Brad Fiorenza, Tina Barta, Jordan Wiseley, and Veronica Portillo. Potential newcomers to the cast included Nicole Zanatta, Laurel Stucky, Tony Raines, Leroy Garrett, and Kam Williams. Leroy and Kam would be joining the spinoff show after last appearing on MTV’s Double Agents and having their first child together in the past year.

Thanks to the Vevmo forum thread and an Instagram post from insider @mtvchallengeinsider, another major star could join the cast with former Fresh Meat star Cara Maria Sorbello.

Cara is a two-time champion, having won during The Challenge: Battle of the Bloodlines with her cousin Jamie Banks and later becoming the solo winner for Vendettas.

The 34-year-old would make her return following lingering speculation she’d been blacklisted to appear in MTV’s show. She was not among the featured Challenge stars who provided interview comments in MTV’s The Challenge Untold History documentary.

However, her boyfriend Paulie was one of the individuals giving interview comments. There was also a segment about Cara’s impressive Challenge career during one episode of the series entitled The GOATS.

Former champ’s last Challenge appearance was in 2019

Viewers last saw Cara appear during The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 season alongside her boyfriend, Paulie Calafiore. The duo created a powerful alliance that included individuals on Team USA and Team UK, helping them reach the final.

Throughout that season, they worked to eliminate other strong players, including multi-time champion Johnny Bananas and Laurel. They attempted to oust Jordan and his then-girlfriend, Tori Deal, from the game but were unsuccessful.

While Cara and Paulie reached the WOTW 2 final, they failed to capture a win with Team USA. Paulie passed out during one stage of the final, which may have cost his team. Ultimately, Team UK won, with a team featuring CT Tamburello, Jordan, Rogan O’Connor, and Dee Nguyen.

Following that season, Cara and Paulie have not returned for MTV’s competition show, with rumors swirling it was due to behind-the-scenes drama, social media or podcast comments they made, or castmates doing their best to make sure production didn’t bring them back.

That WOTW 2 season featured the memorable proposal when Jordan got down on one knee after an elimination win and asked Tori to marry him. Cara expressed her contempt for the moment and skipped a party the cast had to celebrate the couple’s engagement.

Cara also has a history with Laurel, as they went from friends to potential rivals. That would make having them back together in the same cast quite interesting.

Monsters and Critics reported several weeks ago about rumors of Cara’s return for All Stars based on a social media post from her boyfriend, Paulie. Seeing Cara back on any form of The Challenge would likely be a major surprise for her biggest fans, as she’d easily be a favorite to win All Stars 4.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars episodes are streaming on Paramount Plus.