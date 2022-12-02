The Challenge rumors: Mark Long could be ‘working some magic’ for All Stars 4 cast

Mark Long could be “working some magic” for the All Stars 4 cast. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

The Challenge: All Stars has featured many fan-favorite OGs over its three seasons on Paramount Plus, thanks to The Godfather of reality TV, Mark Long.

Long initially worked on getting the idea traction thanks to his “We Want OGs” campaign on social media, which became viral and got attention.

The show’s concept involved former MTV stars from Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat returning to The Challenge years after they’d been away from the show.

Among the MTV OGs that fans have seen return to the competition series are Teck “Money” Holmes, Eric “Big Easy” Banks, Derrick Kosinski, Trishelle Cannatella, KellyAnne Judd, and Kendal Sheppard.

The concept has deviated a bit, as some of the All Stars have appeared on MTV’s flagship show in the past three or four years, such as Darrell Taylor, Aneesa Ferreira, Jordan Wiseley, Wes Bergmann, and Kailah Casillas.

Based on a recent social media post, Mark could be working on bringing a cast member back for All Stars 4 who is a multi-time champion and among The Challenge’s all-time greats.

The Challenge finalist sparks All Stars 4 rumors

Former two-time Challenge finalist Paulie Calafiore took to his Instagram Stories for a Thanksgiving Q&A last week. One individual didn’t send a question but suggested they wanted to see Paulie on All Stars 4.

Paulie replied that he’s not eligible for the cast, likely because he originated on a CBS reality TV show, Big Brother, before joining MTV’s The Challenge. With that, Paulie said he could appear in the MTV show or The Challenge CBS spinoff.

He also added a bit more to his answer, teasing that a major star could be headed to All Stars 4 courtesy of The Godfather.

“However @themarklong might be working some magic that will have you singing his praises higher than ever before,” Paulie said on his IG Stories slide.

Pic credit: @paulcalafiore_/Instagram

Based on Paulie’s tease in the Q&A response, it would seem he might be referring to his girlfriend, Cara Maria Sorbello. She’s a two-time Challenge champion and was last seen on MTV’s show with Paulie for the War of the Worlds 2 season, reaching the final and losing to Team UK.

Since then, neither Paulie nor Cara have returned to MTV’s show, with all sorts of speculation online about why they haven’t. Adding to the intrigue is the fact that MTV released a Challenge documentary series called The Challenge Untold History, which featured cast members from over the show’s years in interview clips.

Paulie was included amongst those cast members along with other stars like Chris “CT” Tamburello, Laurel Stucky, Nany Gonzalez, Tori Deal, Wes Bergmann, and Johnny Bananas.

Cara had a segment about her during the GOATs episode of the docuseries but was not among the featured stars appearing in interviews in any of the episodes.

All Stars 4 cast could include returning OGs

Monsters and Critics previously reported about All Stars 4 rumors for at least two cast members that may have received calls to appear in the spinoff.

Several months ago, an Instagram Stories video clip had Kyle Christie at lunch or dinner with castmates Wes and Jordan. During their meal, Jordan took a call followed by Wes, which appeared to be someone asking if they were interested in All Stars 4.

As of this report, it’s unconfirmed if that call was official and if they accepted the offer to return for the spinoff.

Both Jordan and Wes appeared in All Stars 3, which, according to host TJ Lavin, only featured former finalists. Wes was one of the two winners for the spinoff season alongside Jonna Mannion, while Jordan got eliminated by Mark just before the final.

Should both return along with Cara Maria and other OGs, it could make for another exciting spinoff season featuring multi-time champions and finalists.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 4 is TBA for Paramount Plus.