The Challenge spoilers: All Stars Season 4 cast members revealed, including new and returning stars

Fans should see TJ Lavin back as host for The Challenge: All Stars 4.

The Challenge: All Stars will return for Season 4 with cast members rumored to be leaving to film the latest spinoff episodes in another country.

They’ll include several returning OGs and some new faces that are familiar from MTV’s older reality shows, The Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat.

All these individuals will attempt to do what Yes Duffy and three other All Stars have done by winning TJ’s final and capturing a generous bit of money.

Based on previous payouts for some of the competitors, it’s exponentially more than they ever had a chance of earning in earlier editions of The Challenge.

Many of the new OGs will likely share their unique stories about what they’ve been up to since they last appeared on MTV’s competition show.

This report will include spoilers for the upcoming The Challenge: All Stars 4 with the names of potential cast members.

Which men are in The Challenge: All Stars 4 cast?

With each upcoming season or spinoff that films for The Challenge, spoilers hit the internet to reveal who will appear in the show’s cast.

As of January 13, spoilers have arrived from @mtvchallengeinsider and PinkRose on social media or on the Vevmo forum thread dedicated to All Stars 4.

Based on the rumors, the fourth season of All Stars appears that it could feature 20 or more cast members. Among those returning for the men are The Fresh Meat 2’s Ryan Kehoe and Real World stars Ace Amerson, Brad Fiorenza, and Derek Chavez.

The Real World: Las Vegas’ Leroy Garrett, who Monsters and Critics previously reported about in an All Stars 4 spoilers article, is among new OGs rumored to appear for the men.

Others who could join him include Real World: Skeletons star Tony Raine, Road Rules: Down Under’s Kefla Hare, Fresh Meat 2’s Brandon Nelson, and Road Rules: The Quest’s Adam Larson.

All Stars 4 spoilers reveal women, alternates for cast

Several familiar faces from previous installments of The Challenge: All Stars could suit up for Season 4. They include Ayanna Mackins, Jasmine Reynaud, Janelle Casanave, Tina Barta, and Veronica Portillo.

Joining them as brand new OGs for the All Stars cast could be Real World: Portland’s Averey Tressler, Real World: Miami’s Flora Alekseyeun, Road Rules: Campus Crawl’s Rachel Robinson, Fresh Meat 2’s Laurel Stucky, and Real World: Skeletons’ Nicole Zannatta.

In addition to the names mentioned above, there are two alternates listed on the Vevmo forum thread: The Real World: Boston’s Syrus Yarbrough and Genesis Moss. Syrus has appeared in two other seasons of All Stars, while Genesis has yet to appear in the spinoff.

Based on the spoilers, none of the cast members are returning All Stars champions, meaning a first-time champ could be crowned on All Stars 4.

TJ Lavin is expected to host the show, with the filming location set for South Africa. For those following other Challenge spoilers, that was also where The Challenge World Championship tournament was filmed, wrapping up several weeks ago.

As of this report, it’s unknown when All Stars 4 will release episodes on Paramount Plus, but most likely, they will arrive after The Challenge World Championship season is fully released on the platform in 2023.

