The Challenge: All Stars 4 spoilers: Six potential cast members revealed for spinoff show

The Challenge: All Stars 4 will likely see new and returning OGs. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: All Stars 4 season will be coming in 2023, based on the latest online speculation and spoilers. That means the potential for more OGs to return from MTV’s past.

The spinoff show’s concept features The Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat stars returning to compete in The Challenge after years away from the show.

In just the spinoff’s first season, fans saw stars including Mark Long, Trishelle Cannatella, Beth Stolarczyk, Eric “Big Easy” Banks, and Teck “Money” Holmes.

Two more seasons of the show arrived, bringing forth even more OGs like Tina Barta, Brad Fiorenza, Steve Meinke, Veronica Portillo, and Jasmine Reynaud.

While each of the past two seasons had some new OGs in the cast, they also featured cast members returning. Some have appeared in all three seasons.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans are hoping to see more newcomers for the fourth season. Based on The Challenge: All Stars 4 spoilers, there may be a few on their way.

Two-time champion possibly joining The Challenge: All Stars 4

With each new season of MTV’s The Challenge or any associated spinoff show begins filming, spoilers about the cast, eliminations, and winners arrive online.

That’s already begun for All Stars 4, with a Vevmo forum thread providing fans updates on the possible cast members for the spinoff.

As of this writing, the thread has four individuals listed as cast members for the show. Two individuals appear in the list that would be first-time OGs on All Stars.

The two newcomers are Rachel Robinson and Brandon Nelson. Rachel, 39, originally debuted on MTV’s Road Rules: Campus Crawl. She’s a two-time champ, having won The Gauntlet and The Duel II seasons.

Brandon, also 39, debuted in The Challenge: Fresh Meat II and did five seasons without any appearances in the final.

Returning OGs for All Stars 4 include two Ride or Dies

Currently, MTV is airing their 38th season of the competition series, with The Challenge: Ride or Dies. Several of the show’s cast members appeared in All Stars 3 and are currently rumored to return for the fourth season.

Three-time Challenge champion Veronica Portillo is on the list, along with four-time champion Jordan Wiseley. Veronica teamed up with fellow OG Darrell Taylor for Ride or Dies on MTV, while Jordan was paired with Aneesa Ferreira.

Two other returning OGs are also listed for the spinoff: Jasmine Reynaud and Derek Chavez. Jasmine and Derek, originally on The Real World: Cancun, were among the cast members in All Stars 2.

So far, the list of individuals doesn’t include any of the OGs who won All Stars. They include two-time winner Jonna Mannion, Wes Bergmann, M.J. Garrett, and Yes Duffy.

Based on online speculation, The Challenge: All Stars 4 will begin filming in January 2023, although it’s unknown when episodes will arrive to Paramount Plus.

The Challenge: All Stars episodes are available on Paramount Plus. The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.