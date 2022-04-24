The Challenge alum Averey Tressler celebrates special achievement: ‘I am so honored and proud’

Averey Tressler during The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II season. Pic credit: Paramount+

In her time since appearing on MTV’s The Challenge and The Real World, Averey Tressler has been continuing to work with Hooters, a popular chain of restaurants around the United States.

This past weekend, she shared big news related to her role with Hooters, as she’ll be representing the state of Arizona in their annual pageant.

With Averey’s special announcement, several former castmates and many fans congratulated her on the latest achievement.

Averey reacts to Hooters pageant selection

For years following her reality TV appearances, Averey Tressler has been working with Hooters in Arizona and seems to be enjoying her life. She recently shared images of her bikini photoshoot associated with the upcoming Hooters calendar.

On Saturday, the former Real World: Portland and Challenge star took to Instagram to share that she’d been named Miss Hooters Arizona, defeating other women that competed in the state. She’ll now represent the state of AZ in the Hooters International Pageant.

“Hooters has been such a big part of my life and never in my years would I ever imagine how blessed and lucky I am to have been given so many amazing opportunities to do so many great things with this company,” Averey wrote in her caption.

“And just when I think it can’t get any better it truly does. Hooters doesn’t stop! I am so honored and proud to represent Arizona in this year’s Hooters International Pageant,” she shared.

In a post on the Hooters Arizona Instagram page, they shared candid shots of Miss Hooters Arizona 2022 and a special shout-out for Averey.

“Congratulations Averey, Miss Hooters Arizona 2022 and a BIG thank you to all participants in this year’s pageant! 🧡,” they said in part of their message.

Averey, 31, will now compete in the 2022 Hooters International Pageant against other representatives from around the United States. The competition generally involves several days of photoshoots, interviews, rehearsals, and pre-pageant events.

The Hooters International Pageant 2021 edition took place in Orlando, Florida, with Boca Raton, Florida’s Gianna Tulio crowned the winner. Finishing in fourth place was Tucson, Arizona’s Jennifer Koenig, which could give Averey a shot at taking the crowd for AZ this year.

Former castmates among those congratulating Averey

A few of Averey’s former Real World castmates congratulated her. One of them was her former RW castmate, Nia Moore, who viewers saw in some major arguments and altercations with Averey during their season. Nia will make her return for The Challenge: All Stars 3 on Paramount Plus, which also features RW Portland’s Jordan Wiseley.

“Not surprised you won at all! Congrats beautiful 😍,” Nia commented in support of Averey.

Another RW Portland castmate, Jessica McCain, was also in the comments to support Averey.

Former RW and Challenge star Emilee Fitzpatrick gave her fellow Challenger congrats for the achievement too.

Fans also showed excitement for Averey’s accomplishment, offering congratulations in the comments section.

“Absolute beauty inside and out 💕 so proud of you Averey! 👏😍,” one individual commented.

“There’s no one more deserving of this honor than you!” another fan told Averey in the comments.

Following her time on MTV’s The Real World: Portland, fans saw Averey Tressler compete in two seasons of The Challenge with Battle of the Exes II and Rivals III. In her debut season, she teamed up with her RW Portland castmate and ex, Johnny Reilly, followed by her rival Leroy Garrett in Rivals III.

Now she’ll compete for the distinction of Miss Hooters International, and she has plenty of fans rooting for her to win the crown.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.