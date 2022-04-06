The Challenge alum Averey Tressler shares Hooters bikini calendar photoshoot behind-the-scenes

The Real World: Portland’s Averey Tressler during The Challenge: Rivals III season. Pic credit: Paramount+

With the summer season just around the corner, former Real World and The Challenge star Averey Tressler is giving fans a sneak peek at her bikini photoshoot.

The 31-year-old has been working for Hooters in Arizona for several years now and showed off several photos of what may appear in the restaurant chain’s upcoming calendar.

In addition to showing off her sizzling bikini for the shoot, she also took a trip down memory lane as she reminisced over a photo featuring a fellow Challenge star.

Averey Tressler shares Hooters bikini photoshoot

On Wednesday, Real World: Portland cast member Averey Tressler let fans see some behind-the-scenes footage as she showed off her gorgeous bikini in anticipation of next year’s Hooter’s Arizona calendar.

In several images, she’s posing in a dark purple bikini featuring airbrushed bursts of orange, yellow, and pink for a unique look. Behind the former Challenge star is a pair of painted wings featuring blue, pink, orange, and yellow.

The final slide of Averey’s Instagram post has her giving a quick close-up video clip of her bikini and face.

“Calendar Shoot time baby!!!! Here’s a little #bts,” she wrote in her caption before thanking those who made it possible.

“I can’t wait to see the end result! Fingers crossed for another year!!🤞🦉,” Averey wrote.

Averey currently works for Hooters Arizona, which shared other images of her ahead of the calendar reveal. In a series of photos on their Instagram, they show Averey in several other swimsuits, including a striking blue bikini and a bold green one-piece.

“Mesa HootersGirl Averey is shooting for the upcoming Hooters Calendar too! 🧡🔥 More #BTS are on the way today! #HC2023,” @hootersarizona wrote in their caption.

Hooters Arizona also reminded fans how to vote for the Fan Favorite, with Fan Fave votes accounting for 25 percent of the overall Ms. Hooters Arizona votes. Fans need to vote on the official Hooters Arizona Facebook and Instagram pages by April 10.

In their Instagram post, they shared an image of Averey in an orange bikini with white flowers on it while standing in a scenic pool of water. Other women from Hooters appear in the slides after Averey’s, some in uniform and others in bikinis, with a variety of scenery behind them.

Averey reminisces over photo featuring Challenge alum

In addition to sharing her new bikini photoshoot images on Wednesday, Averey also shared an image featuring a familiar face on her Instagram Story.

Averey reshared a photo that Challenge alum Derek Chavez posted of them posing next to her at a bar or restaurant.

“Babies 7 years ago,” Derek wrote across the photo, with Averey indicating that she couldn’t believe it in her own text.

Pic credit: @avereytressler/Instagram Story

The two were never castmates during The Challenge, as Averey appeared in Battle of the Exes II and Rivals III. Derek, a former The Real World: Cancun cast member, appeared in the Cutthroat, Battle of the Seasons (2012), and Rivals II seasons.

Derek also returned for The Challenge: All Stars 2 last year, where he reunited with his former RW Cancun castmates, Jonna Mannion and Jasmine Reynaud.

Averey’s second Challenge season was cut short due to her partner Leroy Garrett’s medical disqualification, sending them home in Episode 2. However, fans are hoping that maybe Averey will make her way back to the series, should the All Stars series continue on Paramount Plus!

In the meantime, Averey’s fans can follow her on her official Instagram page as she helps bring in the summer season.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.