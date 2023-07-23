The Challenge alum Marie Roda surprises fans and castmates with baby bump to reveal pregnancy

Former The Challenge finalist Marie Roda is officially expecting her first child, and she shared her well-kept secret by showing off her large baby bump!

Marie, also a former Real World and Ex on the Beach cast member, unveiled a gorgeous photo of herself on social media on Sunday.

She stood in a field and struck a sideways pose as she looked down toward her belly with both hands on her very noticeable baby bump.

“Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them. 🥹🦋” Marie wrote in her caption.

The 34-year-old MTV star didn’t tag a baby daddy but tagged New York’s Jolie Luxury Hair Extensions for helping her create her look.

As one might expect, the big announcement created quite a commotion as fans and castmates reacted to the big news.

Marie’s The Challenge castmates react to ‘best kept secret’

While many Challenge fans were likely surprised by Marie’s pregnancy reveal, it seemed possible that some of her friends and former castmates were in on the secret while others weren’t.

Battle of the Seasons winner Ashley Marie Kelsey called Marie’s picture “stunning” and her news “the best kept secret.”

“Omg!!! Congrats Baby!!!! I’m sending so many blessings to you and your beautiful mini,” Britni Thornton commented.

Additional comments arrived from many other castmates, including Darrell Taylor, Cara Maria Sorbello, Amanda Garcia, and Kam Williams.

Finally!!!!!! Love you! can’t wait to see the babe,” Kailah Casillas commented.

“MARIE BREAK THE INTERNET. no one can say you can’t keep a secret! 😂 You got this mama lion! 🦁 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Cara Marie commented.

“I am so excited for you. Congrats my quarantine sister 🥹❤️,” Nany Gonzalez wrote.

Marie debuted on MTV’s The Real World: Saint Thomas before joining The Challenge with several castmates on Battle of the Seasons 2012. She appeared in four more seasons and reached the final alongside Cara Marie in her last appearance, Final Reckoning.

She also was featured in MTV’s Ex on the Beach 3 as an ex-girlfriend of cast member Devin Walker. Based on recent rumors, Devin’s dating a Challenge castmate, but it’s not Marie.

Other Challengers welcomed babies or are expecting

Several Challenge cast members who reacted to Marie’s news have welcomed children in the past few years. They include Kam, who had her first child with castmate and fiance Leroy Garrett last year, and Ashley K, who welcomed her first child in June 2021.

Married castmates Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols have welcomed two children since their last appearance on The Challenge.

One of the most recent cast members to welcome a child was OG Cohutta Grindstaff with his wife, Katelyn Corley.

In April, Monsters and Critics reported two-time MTV Challenge winner and All Stars 3 champ Wes Bergmann is expecting his first child with his wife, Amanda.

Other Challengers with kids include Chris “CT” Tamburello, Cory Wharton, Amanda, Amber Borzotra, Kyle Christie, Brad Fiorenza, and Derrick Kosinski.

The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10, at 10/9c on CBS.