The Challenge’s Cohutta Grindstaff and wife Katelyn Corley announce their baby’s birth with adorable images

The Challenge OG Cohutta Lee Grindstaff is officially a father, as the All Stars cast member recently revealed he and his wife, Katelyn Corley, welcomed their first child together.

Cohutta, 39, shared the exciting announcement with a post on social media, revealing that the baby was born earlier this month.

The former Real World: Sydney star captioned his post with a sweet message in which he talked about his aspiration to be the sort of father he admired.

“I don’t quite have the words for this Father’s Day. I was blessed to come from a long line of world class fathers. I only hope I can live up to that,” Cohutta wrote.

In his caption, Cohutta introduced everyone to his baby daughter, Scout James Grindstaff, who was born on June 10 and weighed 4.4 pounds.

An Instagram carousel post of photos included four unique images showing Scout and her proud parents.

Cohutta Grindstaff shares first images of his newborn baby

In an IG post shared with his over 85,000 followers, a smiling Cohutta wore a beanie with an orange shirt next to his wife, Katelyn, who held their tiny newborn baby. A second photo gives a close-up of Katelyn with Scout in her arms.

For Cohutta’s third shot, the proud papa posed alongside Scout as they looked into the camera for a cute selfie.

Scout gets the full spotlight in the final slide, with her adorable face in a close-up. During this particular pic, she may have been getting some sleep as her eyes are shut.

“She’s the absolute cutest, sweetest lil nugget on Earth and we could not be any more proud. Simply not possible. Thank you to everyone for the love and support it means the world to us. Happy Father’s Day boys!!!!! Whoooooooo!!!!” Cohutta wrote in his caption.

In January, Monsters and Critics reported about Cohutta’s pregnancy news, where he announced the expected arrival of their baby in July. However, Scout arrived earlier than expected.

“Good help’s very hard to find these days. So, we made a helper. A little girl helper. Coming your way in a tiny tool belt July 2023,” Cohutta wrote in part of an IG carousel post.

Katelyn shared news of their baby’s diagnosis earlier this year

In November 2022, Cohutta and Katelyn were engaged. As of this writing, Katelyn’s IG bio indicates that she’s Katelyn Corley Grindstaff.

On National Down Syndrome Day this past March, she took to her Instagram to talk about the journey along the way as she and Cohutta awaited the birth of their first child.

She shared an IG post revealing that she agreed to a genetic test for their baby. This past January, doctors informed the couple of their baby’s Down Syndrome diagnosis.

“I might cry, I might smile or do both at the same time if you ask me how I’m feeling about all this. I want our little girl to know that we couldn’t love her more and I make sure she hears this everyday while she’s growing in my belly,” Katelyn shared.

The Challenge OGs react to news of Cohutta’s baby

With the arrival of Cohutta’s first child, more than a few Challenge OGs stopped by to offer congratulations and other thoughts to the MTV star.

“Congratulations my brother, you’re going to be a great dad,” Leroy Garrett wrote.

“Congratulations Cohutta and Katelyn!! Scout and Cala share a birthday,” wrote two-time All Stars winner Jonna Mannion, who has several children.

“I love her so muchhhh,” wrote Challenge alum Emily Schromm.

Additional comments arrived from Mark Long, Derrick Kosinsky, Melinda Stolp, Tony Raines, Aneesa Ferreira, and Jodi Weatherton.

“Congratulations my brother what a precious little peanut,” Mark wrote.

Melinda called Scout “precious” and welcomed her to the world.

“You are going to have such a beautiful love with your mama and dada!” Melinda wrote.

“Congratulations, she is beautiful ! Happy 1st Father’s Day!” Jodi commented.

Cohutta last appeared in The Challenge: All Stars 2, where he became teammates with Casey Cooper during a twist that season. However, the duo was disqualified from the game when Casey discovered she was pregnant with her and her husband’s first child during filming.

Since Cohutta was teamed up with her and production didn’t seem to have a rule in place to let him compete for his spot in the game, he was out. That led to many fans expressing disappointment over Cohutta’s elimination without competing in one.

That’s likely an afterthought for Cohutta, as he’s now focused on his life with Katelyn and their baby girl Scout, which will bring plenty of exciting firsts for the family!

The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10, at 10/9c on CBS. The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 4 is TBA for Paramount Plus.