The Challenge star Cohutta Grindstaff reveals he and fiancee Katelyn Corley are expecting first child

The Challenge OG Cohutta Grindstaff and fiancee Katelyn Corley are adding to their family, as the couple has revealed they’re expecting a baby later this year.

Cohutta, featured in a baby storyline during All Stars 2 last year, shared the big news on his social media with several photos.

The first of those images features a grey baby onesie with his company logo and name, Cohutta Lee Builders, pictured on the front in black.

A second image has the expecting parents seated in the front of a vehicle, looking quite excited. Cohutta holds up a sonogram with his eyes and mouth wide open in excitement as Katelyn beams a bright smile.

“Good help’s very hard to find these days. So, we made a helper. A little girl helper. Coming your way in a tiny tool belt July 2023,” Cohutta wrote in an adorable caption on his Instagram post.

The IG post announcement collected over 11,000 likes and 350-plus comments congratulating the couple on their impending arrival.

Monsters and Critics reported last November that Cohutta got engaged to the love of his life, Katelyn, as they revealed that big news to friends, fans, and followers.

Challenge stars react to Cohutta’s baby news

With Cohutta revealing that he and Kately are expecting a baby girl, many of his Challenge castmates came to the comments section to offer their congratulations.

“Oh my gosh!! Congratulations @cohuttalee!! Your face says it all!” wrote All Stars 2 and 3 winners, Jonna Mannion.

“Welcome to the #girldad club my friend! Your gonna be a great one. Congrats to you and Katelyn,” All Stars 2 winner MJ Garrett commented.

Other Challenge alum and castmates reacting to the news included Abram Boise, Kendal Sheppard, and Melinda Stolp.

“Oh, I’m so excited for this new journey!! I have no doubt you’ll make wonderful parents. Congratulations!! Sleep while you can!!” wrote Kendal.

“Oh my!! Congrats to you and Katelyn!! Such beautiful news,” Melinda commented.

Nehemiah Clark also commented on the “amazing” news, saying he would send over “some vegan recipes” for the expecting couple to use.

Cohutta featured in All Stars 2 spinoff’s baby story

Cohutta’s MTV journey began with The Real World: Sydney in 2008, where castmates included Dunbar Merrill and KellyAnne Judd. He soon joined MTV’s The Challenge, starting on 2008’s The Island and returning for The Ruins, Free Agents, and Battle of the Bloodlines.

After six years away from the competition series, he returned as one of the OG cast members featured in The Challenge: All Stars 2, a spinoff on Paramount Plus.

His attempts to win the All Stars 2 season were cut short as Cohutta abruptly exited the season due to baby news. However, it was the surprise news that his teammate, Casey Cooper, had taken several pregnancy tests and discovered she was pregnant. Cohutta wasn’t the dad, but he was her teammate.

Due to Casey’s pregnancy, she was medically disqualified from continuing on All Stars 2. Since Cohutta was her teammate, a rule said he also had to leave, which was met with criticism by many viewers and Cohutta. The former Real Worlder commented about leaving All Stars 2 on Instagram, even suggesting that he could’ve competed in elimination to stay in the game.

While that ended his return season early without a chance to win, Cohutta has achieved several major wins outside of The Challenge. He’s set to marry the love of his life, and they’re now expecting their first child in 2023.

The Challenge: All Stars episodes are available for streaming on Paramount Plus.