The Challenge stars MJ Garrett, Derrick Kosinski, and Nia Moore reveal ‘most famous person’ on their phones

Over the years, MTV’s The Challenge has become a huge hit, gaining fans that include music superstars Drake and Rihanna, among other famous individuals.

Some of those famous individuals have even followed various Challengers on social media, prompting excitement from the cast members and fans.

Several of The Challenge OGs, alum, and workout participants recently got asked who the most famous people are on their phones.

The latest video clip arrived from the filming of MTV’s The Challenge Workout series, which debuted its second season on YouTube in the past several weeks.

The series is hosted by former Challenge winner Rachel Robinson and features cast members from The Challenge: All Stars and USA spinoffs, as well as some of Rachel’s other famous friends.

Among The Challengers on location to answer the intriguing question included OGs Brad Fiorenza, MJ Garrett, Nia Moore, and Derrick Kosinski.

The Challenge stars reveal famous people on their phones

While they were participating in the filming of some intense workouts for a YouTube series, Challengers and other TV stars were asked about their most famous connections stored among their phone contacts.

It stumped several of The Challenge OGs, who had to think a bit before answering. Derrick, who hosts the Challenge Mania Podcast, said it’s mostly Challenge stars on his phone.

The same went for MJ, who said for him it was The Challenge GOAT, Chris “CT” Tamburello. Workout instructor Rachel claimed it was “Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt…all of them.”

“I had to sign a lot of NDAs, so I’m gonna say no comment on that one,” Nia said in another humorous reply.

The Challenge: USA and Love Island star Cashay Proudfoot pops up and giggles that she can’t say who but that it’s an athlete.

Former The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars competitor and Wild ‘n Out star Justina Valentine is also part of The Challenge Workout series. She indicated that her boss, Nick Cannon, is “famous as f**k,” so that’s one of her most famous connections.

However, Justina also said she has to “plead the fifth” about other people on her phone before quickly walking away from the camera to close things out. It seems more than a few of The Challenge alum are staying silent about some of the famous individuals they know!

The Challenge spinoffs are returning

The Challenge Workout series debuted on MTV’s The Challenge YouTube channel earlier this month. The first several parts of the boot camp style workout are available for viewers, including a 30-minute intermediate lower body workout that just arrived.

New installments of the workout series hit the YouTube channel daily, with former Challenge champ Rachel leading her famous friends, including Challenge alum, through the various exercises.

As mentioned above, several workout participants previously appeared in The Challenge spinoffs, All Stars, and USA. Brad, Nia, Derrick, and MJ were all featured in the recent third season of All Stars, while Cashay was part of The Challenge: USA on CBS.

A fourth season of All Stars is currently filming, meaning viewers will see more OGs battling it out in the popular competition series later this year. The All Stars 4 spoilers have already started to arrive online for eliminations.

Additionally, there have been rumors about USA Season 2, with new Big Brother stars in talks to join the show. That spinoff has yet to film but should start in the next few months, giving fans plenty of Challenge content to look forward to after MTV’s Ride or Dies.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 is TBA on Paramount Plus. The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.