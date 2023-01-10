The Challenge Workout Season 2 cast features All Stars OGs, USA spinoff stars, and more

Three-time Challenge champion Derrick Kosinski appears in The Challenge Workout Season 2 trailer. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

The official trailer has arrived for The Challenge Workout Season 2, with former champion Rachel Robinson bringing fans new ways to push themselves and improve their fitness.

She’ll be joined by a cast of reality TV stars ready to get their sweat on, highlighted by competitors from The Challenge: All Stars and USA spinoff shows.

Among them are All Stars OGs, who are former champions, including three-time champion Derrick Kosinski.

While the debut installment of the workout series featured an episode devoted to each body part featuring a Challenge star, this edition brings in more reality TV stars.

They’ll include individuals from the reality TV worlds of Big Brother, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and more.

Here are more details about what’s coming with Season 2 of The Challenge Workout series.

The Challenge Workout Season 2 trailer arrives

Two-time Challenge champion Rachel will lead a cast of Challengers and other reality TV stars through “a three-week YouTube BootCamp.”

“Don’t be scurrred,” Rachel tells one of her workout trainees in one part of the uptempo trailer.

Fans will immediately begin to recognize The Challenge OGs joining Rachel, including Nia Moore, MJ Garrett, Brad Fiorenza, Tyler Duckworth, and Derrick. Each of them has appeared in Paramount Plus’ All Stars spinoff.

Additionally, CBS spinoff The Challenge: USA is represented by Cashay Proudfoot, Kyland Young, and finalist Justine Ndiba.

The debut season of The Challenge Workout featured various stars from MTV’s show, including The Godfather Mark Long, Tori Deal, Corey Lay, Nelson Thomas, Nicole Zanatta, and Devyn Simone.

Each of those videos was body-part specific, focusing on legs, arms, chest, back, abs, and glutes. One workout in the series also gave a full-body routine.

Which other stars are in the Season 2 workouts?

During the trailer, Rachel indicates she wanted to bring in some friends “to see if they have what it takes to train like a true Challenger.”

They’ll include Raven Ross from Love is Blind 3, Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli from All Star Shore, Kameron Michaels and Jaida Essence Hall from RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Joseph Abdin from Big Brother Season 24.

Longtime Challenge fans and MTV viewers will notice another familiar face in the trailer. Wild n’ Out star Justina Valentine is part of the Season 2 workouts.

Justina was a finalist in The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars, a spinoff on MTV where Challengers and other stars competed to raise money for charity.

Along with that, she’s hosted The Challenge reunion on MTV before, giving her extra insight into the world of MTV’s intense competition series.

“Rachel, you are the modern-day Jane Fonda,” she jokes to Rachel during part of the trailer.

Based on the trailer, fitness enthusiasts can begin training with Rachel and the rest of the stars on Monday, January 16, when the workouts officially start streaming at 8 a.m. Eastern Time.

The first season of workouts is currently available on MTV’s The Challenge YouTube channel.

The Challenge Workout Season 2 is streaming on YouTube beginning Monday, January 16. The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.