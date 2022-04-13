The Challenge workout series: Trailer video arrives featuring cast member workout details and release date

Rachel Robinson and Tori Deal appear in The Challenge workout series on YouTube. Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

Two-time Challenge champion Rachel Robinson is ready to get fans in tip-top shape as she guides cast members including Tori Deal, Mark Long, and Nelson Thomas through body part-specific workout classes.

An official trailer video for The Challenge workout series has now arrived, showing what fans can expect when the videos start hitting YouTube this month.

The video features the various Challenge stars in workout mode, also giving details on which workout or specific body part they’ll help fans target.

What is The Challenge workout series?

The Challenge workout series are free workout classes coming to YouTube featuring former Challenge star Rachel Robinson as the fitness instructor. Challenge alum and current cast members will be Joining her, including Nicole Zanatta, Corey Lay, Devyn Simone, Mark Long, Tori Deal, and Nelson Thomas.

Each cast member will participate in a session tailored to a specific goal, including legs, arms, chest, back, or full-body workouts.

“Do you have what it takes to train like a true Challenge legend?” Rachel asks at the start of a one-minute trailer video released Wednesday before introducing fans to the workout.

“I’m here to get you training like a Challenge great,” she says as scenes show Tori, Mark, Corey, and others fired up in training mode.

The video also reveals which workouts each of The Challenge stars will be part of. Two-time Challenge finalist Devyn will help viewers work on their booty and abs. Spies, Lies & Allies’ finalist Nelson stops by for a full-body workout. Fellow two-time champ Mark Long will be part of Rachel’s arms workout for fans trying to achieve guns like The Godfather.

Tori will help everyone with their favorite workout day: legs. Meanwhile, Nicole participates in a full bodyweight workout, while Corey Lay brings the intensity for chest and back day.

The Challenge stars react to workout trailer

With the release of The Challenge workout series, some of the show’s past and present stars showed their support for the concept. That included All Stars 2 finalist Nehemiah Clark, who said he’s ready to try out the workouts himself.

Former Challenge finalist Hunter Barfield showed support for his Team Young Bucks friend, Nelson Thomas, for “bringing that energy” in the trailer.

All Stars 2 competitor Casey Cooper said the workouts are arriving just in time for her to get rid of the extra weight she gained from carrying her baby.

Spies, Lies & Allies finalist Kyle Christie dropped by to joke about him and castmate Devin Walker having their workout video coming out at some point. That brought @challengemtv in to ask if they’d wear matching fitness outfits for it.

The first video of The Challenge workout series officially drops on April 18, with new workouts arriving each Monday. Fans can watch the free workouts videos on MTV’s The Challenge YouTube channel.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.