The Challenge’s Rachel Robinson shows off fit physique ahead of Challenge workout series

Rachel Robinson last appeared in MTV’s The Challenge: Battle of the Exes. Pic credit: Paramount+

Rachel Robinson has been away from MTV’s The Challenge for about a decade now. Still, she has continued to maintain her fitness, becoming a personal trainer and offering online workouts to others.

Despite her nearly 10-year Challenge hiatus, she’ll return in conjunction with a workout series connected to MTV’s competition series, featuring other stars from the show.

Ahead of that series’ debut, Rachel showed off her workout results in a photo series that wowed castmates and fans.

Rachel shows fitness results in swimsuit photo series

In four photos posted on her Instagram, two-time Challenge champion Rachel Robinson posed in a black one-piece swimsuit, with cutouts on the sides to show off her sculpted abs. She posed in several angles to show she’s been no slouch with her fitness.

At 39, the former reality TV star has gotten herself into tremendous shape and credits her workout program for helping her do that. She teased fans that a big announcement is on the way related to a project she recently worked on.

“Last Week In LA. Shot something really exciting, and can’t wait to officially share soon. 🔥,” Rachel said in her caption. “I’ve recently made small but very intentional changes to my diet and lifestyle while doing the @rachel_fitness workouts daily.”

She explained that her workout results are real and helped her work towards becoming the “best version” of herself.

While Rachel doesn’t mention what that “something really exciting” is, a report arrived last week about the upcoming Challenge workout series. Rachel is the host for the workout videos on MTV’s The Challenge YouTube channel next month.

They’ll include cast members Mark Long, Tori Deal, Nicole Zanatta, Corey Lay, and Nelson Thomas, as Rachel will guide a Challenge star through a workout focused on specific body parts.

It’s possible that Rachel has another project or announcement on the way in addition to that, and she advised fans to get a subscription to the Rachel Fitness Platform to get all the details when they drop.

Challenge castmates and fans react to Rachel’s photos

With Rachel’s latest photo series, several of The Challenge stars commented in support of her fitness achievements, including Mark Long. Rachel replied to his comment, suggesting she’d have another post featuring him with “all the mushy stuff.”

Pic credit: @rachel_fitness/Instagram

“Such a boss,” wrote Spies, Lies & Allies star Corey Lay, with Rachel replying to her training partner in the workout series.

Pic credit: @rachel_fitness

Corey’s castmate Tori Deal recently showed her fit physique in a birthday bikini photo. Tori also commented on Rachel’s photo series as she’ll also be featured in one of the upcoming workout videos.

Pic credit: @rachel_fitness/Instagram

Fans also left comments praising Rachel’s fitness results, with one individual mentioning how she inspires others to push themselves to be better.

Pic credit: @rachel_fitness

“Such an inspiration! It’s amazing when you set your mind to something how it pays off!!!🔥👏🔥👏🔥,” another commenter said in praise of Rachel’s fit physique.

Pic credit: @rachel_fitness/Instagram

At least a few fans suggested Rachel needs to return to The Challenge, whether it’s MTV’s main show or the All Stars spinoff.

Pic credit: @rachel_fitness/Instagram

Rachel, a former Road Rules star, appeared on seven seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, becoming a winner on The Gauntlet and The Duel II. She last appeared on Battle of the Exes.

She touched upon the possibility of returning for the show during a previous interview, saying that the filming schedule of five weeks or more would be too much for her to do based on her current life.

While Rachel said she’s content with where she’s at in her life right now with her partner and three kids, she also added “never say never,” indicating she always tells those in charge of casting for the show to call her just in case.

Luckily, fans will see her return in workout videos associated with The Challenge in April, and possibly being around her former castmate Mark Long inspired her to consider the All Stars spinoff.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.