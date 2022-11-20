Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli move in together — See the sweet photos

Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann have settled down in their new home together. Pic credit: @balockaye.h/Instagram

If you weren’t already convinced that Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli found true love on a reality show, the two have officially just moved in together.

While Blake is known for his time on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, Giannina was introduced to the world on the debut season of Love is Blind.

Although they each gave their shot at love on their separate reality dating shows, the two were both featured contestants on MTV’s All Star Shore, which premiered on Paramount+ back in June.

The pair met while filming in December of last year, and while they kept their relationship quiet at first, they have recently been sharing their love all over social media.

Most recently, they shared the exciting news that they have officially embarked on their newest adventure — moving in together.

On Saturday, Giannina took to her Instagram with a carousel of photos to share a few sweet moments with Blake in their new home.

The Bachelorette star Blake Horstmann and Love is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli move in together

The photos showed the happy couple enjoying their new house as they shared a glass of wine across the kitchen counter, had a bubble bath together, and cuddled their puppy while lounging outside.

Giannina also revealed the outdoor view of the house, which showed that they had written in the snow on the front lawn.

It seems as if the couple will have a lot of snow to deal with in the coming months, as they did plant their roots in Denver, Colorado.

“honey I’m homeeeeee (officially) 🤍,” Giannina captioned the photo set.

Blake opens up about meeting Giannina on All Star Shore

While the news of their romance may have been secretive at first, the two slowly opened up about their relationship to fans right before All Star Shore was released.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Blake said that he was surprised to have fallen for Giannina while filming — especially since finding love wasn’t the premise of the show.

“Nothing was forced. That was one of the coolest things because I’ve been on some other shows where things aren’t necessarily forced but… you’re put in situations where they want a certain result,” he revealed.

He continued, “And for this, it was almost the opposite, it was like, ’Stop, get away from each other. This is a competition show.’ So that was pretty fun and it felt a lot more real and a lot more genuine, so I really enjoyed that. It was almost like I was waiting for the other shoe to drop at times during the show, but it never did. So it was a nice surprise, she was a nice surprise, and what we built throughout the show was a very nice surprise.”

Although it may not have been planned, it seems as if the two could be well on their way to an engagement now that they have officially settled down together.

All Star Shore is currently streaming on Paramount+.