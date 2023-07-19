The Challenge rumors: Devin Walker might be dating his Challenge castmate

The Challenge has brought together more than a few couples, some of whom have remained in relationships or even got married.

Based on recent rumors, show winner Devin Walker may have found a romantic connection with another Challenge star.

Devin is coming off his first win in a Challenge season, having appeared in MTV’s Ride or Dies with Tori Deal.

They remain friends, with Tori rumored to have a showmance with one of her castmates on the upcoming USA 2 spinoff.

Meanwhile, speculation has picked up due to Devin possibly taking a trip with another Challenger as Season 39 continues filming overseas.

This report will contain some minor spoilers about the upcoming MTV season of the competition series, so steer clear if you want to avoid seeing the details.

Devin Walker is ‘spending time’ with Challenge spinoff star

MTV’s The Challenge spawned several spinoffs in recent years, including All Stars and USA shows on Paramount Plus and CBS. The franchise also brought forth three other international spinoffs: The Challenge: Australia, The Challenge: Argentina, and The Challenge: UK.

Based on recent speculation on social media, Devin has been spending time with Jessica Brody, who originally appeared on The Bachelor: Australia 7 before joining The Challenge: Australia.

Super fans and Challenge insiders brought up the potential hookup or dating scenario based on the matching background scenery each posed in front of on their IG Story slides last week.

Devin Walker and Jessica Brody show matching backgrounds on IG Story photos. Pic credit: @mtv_devin/@jessica_brody/Instagram

They’ve also both geotagged their locations on the photo slides above as being captured in Phuket, Thailand.

As seen in another IG Story slide (below), Jessica suggested she is “very happy,” possibly referring to her spending time with the MTV star.

The Challenge: Australia’s Jessica Brody shares IG Story slide. Pic credit: @challengeteaa/Instagram

Jessica only lasted three episodes on the Australia spinoff, with Grant Crapp and Kiki Morris eliminating her. Both Grant and Kiki also appeared in The Challenge: World Championship spinoff.

The spinoff didn’t feature Devin, but it had Tori, Jordan Wiseley, and other MTV stars with whom Devin has been castmates and friends over the years.

Potential showmance spoilers for The Challenge?

It’s worth noting that Jessica and Devin are part of The Challenge Season 39 cast, which hasn’t been confirmed and has no official release date. As of this report, the show is still filming overseas.

However, Season 39 spoilers revealed that only Jessica is part of the main cast. Devin joined the cast briefly as part of a Challenge 39 twist (spoilers) for the upcoming MTV show.

Technically they are Season 39 castmates or met briefly during Devin’s arrival and departure for the show’s twist.

As mentioned, Devin’s Ride or Dies teammate and friend, Tori Deal, may also have discovered another romantic connection on The Challenge.

Based on the USA 2 trailer footage, Tori either has a showmance with her new castmate, Sebastian Noel, or they merely had some fun flirtations between them during their time on the show.

There are also hints about Big Brother stars Tyler Crispen and Alyssa Snider in the trailer, suggesting a few showmances are possibly shown in the spinoff.

Fans will discover more when the USA 2 episodes present various stories with cast members.

The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10, at 10/9c on CBS.