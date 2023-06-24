The Challenge Season 39 spoilers reveal first elimination matchups and confirmation of twist

As The Challenge Season 39 continues filming overseas, fans are seeing spoilers from the show before episodes ever hit MTV.

Typically, the names of eliminated competitors arrive every few days as the field of competitors is reduced.

More recently, a Season 39 twist was revealed online, suggesting this could be a unique installment of the show.

Based on the latest leaks about the show, several elimination matchups and their results have arrived.

In addition, the leak confirms that the twist previously revealed online for MTV’s show was correct.

Remember that this report will contain spoilers for The Challenge Season 39, including the names of recently eliminated competitors.

Three elimination matchups revealed for The Challenge 39

In an Instagram post shared on Friday, @mtvchallengeinsider brought the latest spoilers from The Challenge 39 filming in Croatia, with three elimination matchups revealed from the show.

Returning star Tula “Big T” Fazakerley was involved in the first women’s elimination and took out rookie Jessica Brody from The Challenge: Australia.

The second elimination featured men competing as James Locke eliminated returning Ride or Dies cast member Chauncey Palmer.

The third matchup confirms that mercenaries are participating in Season 39, as the twist revealed via spoiler accounts previously suggested.

Three-time MTV Challenge champ Jordan Wiseley arrived as a mercenary and took out The Challenge: Australia’s Ciarran Stott.

As of this writing, it’s unknown how it’s determined who goes into the eliminations. In previous installments, the last-place or worst-performing competitors in the daily challenge were automatically going into elimination, and then other cast members would vote for their opponents.

The specific elimination events these competitors participate in are also unknown.

Who are the mercenaries for The Challenge 39?

Mercenaries are former Challenge champions who show up to go against competitors in elimination events. They’ve previously been involved in Vendettas and Invasion of the Champions seasons.

With Jordan recently showing up for Season 39, it seems he was the first of the mercenaries in this installment of The Challenge. The twist previously hinted he might be one, as well as Ride or Dies winners Tori Deal and Devin Walker.

Seven-time champion Johnny Bananas and former champs Laurel Stucky and Kaycee Clark were other potential mercenaries.

In other seasons, mercenaries worked in one of two ways. In one season, they arrived for eliminations and could claim a competitor’s spot in the cast if they defeated them.

The other possibility is the mercenary would participate in the elimination and leave whether they won or lost. It appears from social media activity that Jordan left after eliminating Ciarran, which may be how mercenaries operate for Season 39.

Recent Instagram Story slides from Bananas showed Jordan in several videos and photos celebrating with Bananas at the seven-time champ’s birthday party. Bananas World Championship teammate, Justine Ndiba, was also at the event.

Jordan Wiseley celebrates Johnny Bananas’ birthday with him and his friends. Pic credit: @johnnybananas/Instagram

Season 39’s initial cast appears to include no former champions and only has three finalists: Melissa Reeves, Horacio Gutierrez, and Olivia Kaiser.

If the format continues without mercenaries sticking around in the game, fans will likely see at least one or more first-time champions of The Challenge.

The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS.