The Challenge’s Tori Deal stuns in skimpy bikini to blast troll who called her ‘fatty’

The Challenge winner Tori Deal fired back at a troll who recently left a critical comment about her appearance, weight, and staying in shape for the competition.

Tori, who won the Ride or Dies season of MTV’s show, provided updates regarding her weight fluctuation and what she’s been doing recently for her health.

Taking to her Instagram Story, she singled out a specific comment in which an individual called her a “fatty” and out of shape.

“Coming from the fatty that can’t even stay in shape for The Challenge. Sad,” the comment which Tori re-shared on her social media said.

She shared the comment with a heart graphic over the commenter’s name and above a bathroom selfie. Tori wore a stunning zebra-print string bikini to reveal her curvy physique.

“Let’s chat about this…,” Tori wrote in black letters over her snap, with several more bikini photo slides and comments following it.

“I’ve been on Tv for 7 years.. and like any normal person … my weight has fluctuated. At my highest I was 165 and lowest 140… and guess what… I became a champ when I was closer to my highest…,” Tori said in another selfie, this time in an open woven top or robe over her bikini.

She struck a pose with her head titled to one side and gave a slight kissy face. Along with her outfit, Tori rocked a white cap, a gold bracelet, and a necklace.

In a third shot, Tori wore her white cap and bikini while crawling on the grass at nighttime. The photo shows Tori with a slender frame and a smile on her face.

“And now that I’ve taken actions to hire a vegan health and fitness coach, gone on antidepressants, and accepted myself for who I am… no one can say s**t to me,” The Challenge star wrote over the photo.

In another playful shot, Tori is still on the ground for a somewhat blurry motion-captured photo, as she possibly performed a dance move.

“To all my sisters: Love your life unapologetically People are gonna judge you either way And you don’t need anyone’s approval but your own,” she said at the top of her slide.

“P.s. I’m also working on speaking my mind more because I’m tired of biting my tongue. So no… I don’t have to respond to anything… but I’d rather release it than internalize it… thanks for coming to my Ted talk lol,” she said to finish her comments on the topic.

Tori also shared another update on her Instagram Story related to her health, indicating that she was previously “public about taking a break from alcohol” but wanted to remain transparent.

“I’ve added drinking back in socially. Although I plan to take a break again soon,” Tori wrote.

The Challenge star shared bikini photos from party with friends

Just a few days before her Instagram Story call-out of the troll’s comments, Tori shared an IG carousel post of pictures of herself in the zebra-print bikini. Based on the visuals, it appeared to be a birthday party for a friend or multiple people.

The snaps included her in a pool or hot tub at night, with her eyes closed and tongue sticking out. A drink in a glass is visible behind her, which may have prompted her update about alcohol consumption.

She shared additional photos with her 705,000 IG followers, including an image featuring three friends who also wore bikinis and had fun with playful poses in the water.

In another photo, Tori is in the water with a friend with long blonde hair. The Challenge star held a cake with green frosting and cherries on top that said “Pisces Baby” in decorative icing. A friend beside her held up a cake with purple frosting and cherries. Both women wore white caps with “Local Legend” in black text on the front.

Additional shots showed a close-up of the green Pisces Baby cake, Local Legend cap, and a nearly empty Pinot Grigio bottle.

“Legend has it they’re still best friends to this day,” Tori captioned her carousel post.

Fans reacted to Tori’s ‘stunning’ look in her bikini post

The carousel post above collected over 41,000 likes for Tori and 200-plus comments. Many of the remarks were positive feedback from fans of The Challenge star.

One commenter said that “the vibes” with Tori’s post were “giving exactly what they’re supposed to be giving!!! LOOVEEE!!”

Another referred to Tori as the “most beautiful woman ever,” while others provided flame emojis to recognize her beauty in the series of photos.

“absolutely stunning,” one fan said, with another writing, “I love you angel.”

One individual commented that Tori is “one of the most stunning women ever,” while another talked about why they believed a troll would put her down,

They indicated the trolls are likely “fighting their own demons,” and it “takes someone strong” to not allow another person’s words to hurt them.

“It’s your body your life you do you!” they said, adding an emoji to suggest “forget” about “the rest.”

It’s currently unknown whether Tori will return for another season of The Challenge soon, although spoilers are out for MTV’s Season 39 cast. In addition, The Challenge: USA 2 will include MTV Legends, similar to The Challenge: World Championship, which Tori participated in.

The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA 2 premieres on CBS on Thursday, August 10, at 10/9c.