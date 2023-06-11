The Challenge Season 39 spoilers: Full cast revealed as filming expected to begin soon

With The Challenge on hiatus from MTV and Paramount Plus, fans are looking for the latest spoilers about the upcoming seasons.

It’s already known that The Challenge: USA Season 2 will premiere in August. Along with that, many fans know that All Stars 4 has been filmed, but there has been no official trailer for the OG spinoff.

Along with those spinoffs, there will be The Challenge Season 39, rumored to start filming this month.

Spoilers have been circulating online about potential cast members for the new season of MTV’s reality competition series, but those can change quickly as individuals are dropped and added.

We now have what appears to be a complete Season 39 cast list, although changes are still possible for the show as filming moves forward.

Here are the latest details on the upcoming MTV season’s cast, but keep in mind this report will include spoilers.

Who are the women in The Challenge Season 39 cast?

Based on online spoilers from @GamerVev on social media and PinkRose at the Vevmo forum, the cast for The Challenge Season 39 has 24 individuals in Croatia for filming. It appears 12 men and 12 women will be competing at the start.

The women are headlined by two former finalists, as Love Island winner and Ride or Dies finalist Olivia Kaiser returns, as will Total Madness finalist Melissa Reeves after several seasons away from The Challenge.

Also returning from Ride or Dies will be Moriah Andrychowski, Ravyn Collier, Nurys Mateo, Colleen Schneider, and Michele Fitzgerald (Survivor).

During Ride or Dies, Moriah teamed with Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat. Ravyn teamed with Johnny Middlebrooks. Nurys teamed with Nelson Thomas, while Colleen was with rookie Kim Tranka. Michele teamed up with her friend, fellow Survivor star Jay Starrett.

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley also returns to The Challenge after last appearing in Spies, Lies & Allies, as does SLA rookie Berna Canbeldek (Survivor Germany).

Three women who previously appeared in spinoffs of The Challenge are set to compete on the MTV show. Sofia “Jujuy” Jimenez appeared in The Challenge: Argentina before partnering with Nelson on The Challenge: World Championship.

Zara Zoffany, who won The Challenge: UK and partnered with Wes Bergmann for World Championship, is part of Season 39’s cast. The Challenge: Australia’s Jessica Brody will also debut on MTV’s The Challenge 39.

Which men are in The Challenge Season 39 cast?

Only one former finalist is part of The Challenge Season 39 men’s cast members, and he could be an early favorite. Horacio Gutierrez will participate in the show, and with Olivia there, it seems he’ll have at least one ally in the game.

Also returning from Ride or Dies is Amber Borzotra’s boyfriend and brand new dad, Chauncey Palmer, as well as Michele’s teammate, Survivor star Jay Starrett.

Several of the men’s rookies from Spies, Lies & Allies also return, with Hughie Maughan, Emanuel Neagu, Ed Eason, and Corey Lay all shown as back for another season. Of them, Emanuel came closest of all male rookies to reaching the final but lost in an elimination to Devin Walker just before TJ’s final.

Another returning cast member is So You Think You Can Dance? and Are You The One? star Asaf Goren. He appeared briefly in just the first episode of Total Madness, getting into a heated confrontation with Wes before getting sent into elimination and losing to Jay.

There are four newcomers for The Challenge on MTV. Former Big Brother star Kyland Young appeared previously in CBS’ The Challenge: USA and has familiarity with the game.

So does Ciarran Stott from The Challenge: Australia, as well as The Challenge: UK’s James “Lockie” Lock and Callum Izzard.

The theme and format of Season 39 are currently unknown, with many fans pointing out the lack of veteran cast members. As of this writing, there have yet to be any spoilers regarding eliminations taking place or season twists, but those are likely to arrive via the Vevmo forum thread in the coming days and weeks.

The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA 2 premieres on Thursday, August 10, at 10/9c on CBS.