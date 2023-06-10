The Challenge: All Stars 4 is in demand as fans want spinoff season’s trailer

With MTV’s The Challenge on a break and the next spinoff season about two months away, fans are getting anxious to see more of the competition series.

In particular, many eager fans continue to demand details about The Challenge: All Stars 4, which typically brings OG cast members back to the show.

That’s become apparent with each item posted on The Challenge’s social media pages, including Twitter and Instagram.

A recent unveiling of a series of different Challenge cast photos brought forth many comments about the individuals pictured.

Among them are familiar faces like Nany Gonzalez, Johnny Bananas, Aneesa Ferreira, Leroy Garrett, Darrell Taylor, Kam Williams, and Chris “CT” Tamburello.

“what the caption says,” is the caption, with “ignores all responsibilities til Monday” written over the various photos.

Fans continue to demand an All Stars 4 trailer or promo

While there are many remarks about various cast members, there are also many comments asking about All Stars 4 or suggesting it’s time for the trailer to drop.

“You’ve been ignoring the responsibilities of dropping the All Stars 4 trailer since it finished filming, which was in February,” one fan commented.

“When is All Stars 4 coming?!” several commenters asked, while another individual reiterated their responsibility for Monday was “posting All Stars 4 promo.”

“Can we get OGs announced pleaseeee,” another commenter wrote.

While there weren’t any overly mean-spirited comments related to the show, it’s clear that more than a few fans are ready to see something presented about All Stars 4.

All three installments of the spinoff show have been on Paramount Plus, which also presented the recent spinoff, The Challenge: World Championship. Its finale arrived several weeks ago, with Jordan Wiseley and Kaz Crossley winning the final.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes were presented weekly on Paramount Plus from May 11 through July 6, 2022. Once the next spinoff season arrives on CBS, it will have been over a year since the OGs were on the streaming platform.

All Stars 4 may arrive after other Challenge spinoff

The Challenge: All Stars 4 is known to have completed filming, with a final taking place and winners crowned, according to spoilers. However, the status of editing the footage and releasing episodes remains unknown.

OG Tina Barta commented on the All Stars 4 delay, suggesting they had a lot of footage to go through to get the best stuff for the episodes. It’s unclear whether this is the reason or something else is causing the holdup.

Next on The Challenge schedule is the USA 2 spinoff, which was teased in a few video clips on the Instagram page, both featuring TJ Lavin. Neither video was an official trailer.

The clips reveal that the USA 2 spinoff will premiere on Thursday, August 10, on CBS. While no cast members have been revealed, the clips tease that MTV Legends will join this second installment of the spinoff show. In the first season, they only featured CBS reality TV stars.

We also know that The Challenge Season 39 spoilers are circulating online, revealing cast members for MTV’s next season. That’s expected to have started or will begin to film very soon.

With that in mind, it seems likely that The Challenge: All Stars 4 could have its trailer unveiled as the USA 2 spinoff episodes are finishing up. Most likely, the OG spinoff show could return to Paramount Plus before the end of the year, but as of this report, there’s no confirmation either way.

The Challenge: USA 2 premieres on CBS on Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c. The Challenge: All Stars 4 is TBA for Paramount Plus.