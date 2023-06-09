The Challenge stars Tori Deal and CT Tamburello reveal sweet gifts NBA star sent them

The Challenge’s Tori Deal and Chris “CT” Tamburello recently shared the sweet gifts they received from one of the best basketball players on the planet.

On Thursday, they revealed multiple-time NBA All-Star and champion Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks sent them gift packages.

Tori uploaded several videos as part of her Instagram Story to show off a message she received from Giannis, also known as the Greek Freak.

“When one of the best basketball players of our generation hits you up and says, ‘Hey, do you want to try out my new brand that I’m launching?’ You don’t say no,” Tori said in one of her clips.

She also included a screenshot of a message that she’d received from the NBA star to find out where to send her gifts.

From there, Tori revealed she’d received special gifts from Candy Funhouse, a candy brand in which Giannis became a stakeholder.

Tori and CT reveal sweet gifts sent by Giannis Antetokounmpo

In another video, Tori shows off a white hoodie with a Candy Funhouse logo in black on the front as Drake’s 7am On Bridle Path plays.

In one of his lines, Drake references the NBA star, saying, “Could at least keep it a buck like Antetokounmpo.”

“Look what arrived” is written on Tori’s video clip, along with Instagram tags for Giannis and his brand @candyfunhouse.

Along with the comfortable-looking hoodie on the counter, Tori shows that she received a box full of assorted candy, including Sour Burstila Crawlers, Bubble Tape, Hi-Chew Fantasy Mix, M&Ms, Magnards Swedish Berries, Warheads Galactic Mix Cubes, and others.

Tori, who won MTV’s recent Ride or Dies season, wasn’t the only Challenge champ to receive the goodies. Five-time winner CT also shared a post to show the NBA star had gifted him these items.

“@giannis_an34 and @candyfunhouse comin’ thru with the surprise goody box today!!! 🙏🏽 Thank you, brother… Let’s hope I can make this last at least 24hrs. Goin’ to be tough with these animals around me… 😂 #CandyFunhouse,” CT wrote in his caption.

Some other popular candies revealed in CT’s box of goodies include Sour Patch Kids, Lovable Lobsters, Oreo Cowtales, and Starburst.

What is Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Funhouse Candy?

Based on a video shared on the official @candyfunhouse Instagram, Giannis didn’t create Candy Funhouse but decided to partner with the brand due to falling in love with what they had to offer.

In the video (below), he talks about his ideal candy and even shares his vision of opening a candy theme park one day.

“With any candy you could possibly imagine, we create experiences worth sharing,” Candy Funhouse’s Instagram bio says, mentioning they offer “Nostalgic | Exotic | Rare | New and more” candy.

Several days ago on his official YouTube channel, Giannis shared a story about receiving a gift box of candy during “the pandemic” when everyone was “quarantining.” He said that particular package made him “so happy, it was worth sharing” because it had all sorts of unique candy from all over the world.

He revealed that he and his family became part of Candy Funhouse by becoming stakeholders in the company.

They now offer The Giannis Box, an exclusive package full of the NBA star’s favorite candy, for $49.99. That’s what was gifted to Tori and CT, who also helped Giannis by promoting the brand to their Instagram followers.

“This is exciting. I cannot wait for the future and the big things that we’re gonna do together,” Giannis said in the video.

Giannis previously revealed he’s a fan of The Challenge

Several years ago, Monsters and Critics reported about Giannis’ Challenge fandom as it related to Johnny Bananas and Leroy Garrett.

Bananas shared a video clip of the NBA star getting ready for a Milwaukee Bucks game and showing off his Bananas mask, one of the items The Challenge star had available on his official website.

“You know I’m a big fan of The Challenge, right? It’s my Johnny Bananas mask,” Giannis said, adding, “There are some good people in it. I think there’s gonna be a lot of drama.”

“But I got my mask. Johnny Bananas sent me a mask, so shout out to Johnny Bananas,” the Bucks player said, also suggesting it was time for Leroy to win finally.

My man @Giannis_An34 sure knows how to pick em! Am I right @Bruce_Lee85 🤑🤑 pic.twitter.com/MtP8dr4f9b — Johnny Bananas (@johnnybananas) December 29, 2020

“Leroy! Come on, Leroy, this is your 14th season,” Giannis yelled in the video. “It’s gonna be your last season. You gotta get it done. I trust you.”

That was ahead of Leroy’s final MTV season, Double Agents, where he finished the final in third place with teammate Nany Gonzalez. Leroy’s still achieved wins, though, as he’s with the love of his life Kam Williams, and they had their first child, Kingston Lee Garrett.

Perhaps Kingston Lee will enjoy some Challenge success and a sweet box or two of Giannis’ Candy Funhouse items one day.

The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS. The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV.