MTV’s The Challenge: Untold Story to feature Johnny Bananas, Kam Williams, CT Tamburello, and more

Three-time finalist Kam Williams is amongst cast members appearing in MTV’s The Challenge: Untold Story. Pic credit: Paramount+

MTV’s competition series The Challenge has spanned 24 years, bringing fans many entertaining cast members, gritty competitors, dirty drama, intense daily challenges, and eliminations. The show that has gone through 37 seasons and led to several recent spinoff series will be under the spotlight in a new documentary series.

The Challenge: Untold Story will feature many of the show’s iconic cast members, including multi-time champions, and finalists, discussing the show’s history. Along with many of the show’s biggest stars, the series will also feature some famous fans of The Challenge.

Here are more details on MTV’s upcoming documentary series, including what it involves, who will appear in it, and when to catch a sneak peek.

What is The Challenge: Untold Story?

According to a press release sent to Monsters and Critics, The Challenge: Untold Story is a six-part documentary series. It looks at MTV’s popular series, The Challenge, which Bunim/Murray Productions started in 1998, as the first reality TV competition show.

Fast forward to the present day, and many other reality competition shows were born, thanks to The Challenge’s early innovation with reality TV stars. Many people even refer to the show as “America’s fifth sport” thanks to its unique combination of skills necessary to advance far in the competition.

MTV’s show has run for 37 seasons and counting, presenting over 500 episodes to viewers. After initially only pulling cast members from MTV’s The Real World and Road Rules, additional cast members began to arrive on the show from popular series including Are You The One?, Ex on the Beach, Big Brother, Survivor, and more.

The 37th season, Spies, Lies & Allies, introduced a variety of international cast members from different reality shows around the globe, including Big Brother Nigeria and Survivor Romania.

In addition, two spinoffs have arrived from The Challenge, with Paramount Plus’ The Challenge: All Stars and CBS’ upcoming The Challenge: USA.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In The Challenge: Untold Story, viewers will get more details about the “conception, evolution, and legacy” of MTV’s reality TV show, thanks to former and present cast members, production members, and famous fans.

Which of The Challenge cast members are in Untold Story?

Based on MTV’s press release, The Challenge: Untold Story cast includes over 30 cast members from the show’s extensive history. Some of the cast members revealed include seven-time champion Johnny Bananas, five-time champ Chris “CT” Tamburello, and four-time winner, Darrell Taylor.

Additional cast members include two-time champions Wes Bergmann and Mark Long, former Free Agents winner Laurel Stucky, and three-time finalist Kam Williams. Most likely, longtime Challenge host TJ Lavin will be part of the documentary series about the MTV show he’s hosted since Season 11.

In addition to those Challenge stars, the documentary series will include notable celebrities who are considered famous fans of MTV’s show. Among them is reality TV icon Kim Kardashian, Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Jacobellis, and former NFL Super Bowl champ Vernon Davis.

Of those fans, Jacobellis has competed in another of the show’s spinoff series, Champs vs. Pros, which featured celebrities and Challenge stars competing to raise money for various charities. Davis, a Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos, retired in 2019 and has since worked as the host for several of The Challenge reunions.

When can you watch The Challenge documentary series?

Currently, details are unknown for the official premiere or release date for MTV’s The Challenge: Untold Story. However, details from the press release indicate it will be released this summer.

Ahead of the release, fans can catch a sneak peek of the documentary series during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, June 5th at 8 PM ET/PT.

Fans can get their fill of previous Challenge seasons via MTV.com, Paramount Plus, and even Netflix or Hulu.

In addition, the third season of Paramount Plus’ The Challenge: All Stars has been bringing episodes weekly, with the first five episodes available on-demand through the Paramount+ app or website.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.