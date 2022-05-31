Kim Kardashian in glitter undies with weekend newsflash

Kim Kardashian poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is thrilling her 314 million Instagram followers with a sizzling yacht snap while in a glitter bra and matching miniskirt. Showing off her recent weight loss, the 41-year-old updated her Instagram over Memorial Day with an unusual newsflash in her caption – Kim was delivering both “good” and “bad” news, although she won either way.

Kim was all legs and showcasing her 24-inch waist in the small gallery, one gaining over 3 million likes.

Kim Kardashian stuns in glitter yacht look

Posing with her new icy-blonde hair and looking super-slim, the new Hulu star modeled a glittery silver bra and leggy miniskirt over a sheer black bodysuit while hanging out on a high yacht ledge.

Backed by open ocean waters, the SKIMS founder added in high heels via black boots, plus a full face of makeup with a matte finish.

A swipe right brought in statement dark shades as Kim stood backed by an attractive harbor, with further photos highlighting the 16 pounds she recently dropped for the 2022 Met Gala.

Taking to her caption, the billionaire mogul wrote: “Bad News-Nothing lasts forever. Good News- Nothing lasts forever.” The cryptic caption may have been in reference to the fun she’s been having in Portofino, Italy – the entire KarJenner clan this month flew out to the luxurious Italian destination to celebrate sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Blink 192 drummer Travis Barker.

Kim Kardashian details 16-pound weight loss diet

Kim has faced criticism of late for detailing how she crash-dieted to lose 16 pounds for the Met Gala – the ex to Kanye West squeezed her curves into a gown once worn by bombshell Marilyn Monroe for the high-profile fashion event.

“The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe,” she told Vogue.

“I always thought [Marilyn Monroe] was extremely curvy. I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So when it didn’t fit me I wanted to cry because it can’t be altered at all,” Kim added, then stating: “I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.