NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo shouts out The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas and Leroy Garrett

In a recent social media post, The Challenge’s seven-time winner Johnny Bananas Devenanzio shared that NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo is a big fan of the show.

Giannis, also known as “The Greek Freak,” was shown talking to someone who was off-camera about The Challenge, as he donned a Bananas mask.

Not only did he have a special item courtesy of Johnny Bananas, but Giannis also delivered a message for Double Agents star Leroy Garrett.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a fan of The Challenge

With stars from the Olympics and WWE recently showing up on MTV’s The Challenge, it’s starting to become more competitive than ever. It’s no surprise that the show has its share of fans from professional sports leagues, including the NBA.

The Challenge vet Johnny Bananas recently shared a video clip on Twitter of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo getting ready for a game. The two-time MVP asked someone off-camera if they’d seen his protective mask, which he put on and showed off.

“You know I’m a big fan of The Challenge, right? It’s my Johnny Bananas mask,” Giannis said as he walked down the hall towards the arena, with his mask now visible on camera.

“There are some good people in it. I think there’s gonna be a lot of drama,” Giannis said regarding The Challenge.

“But I got my mask. Johnny Bananas sent me a mask, so shout out to Johnny Bananas,” he added. The mask is part of Bananas’ brand of merchandise that he offers through his official website.

Giannis also delivered a message for Challenge veteran Leroy Garrett, suggesting this was his time to get that win since he’s doing his final season.

“Leroy! Come on Leroy, this is your 14th season,” Giannis yelled as he walked down a hallway. “It’s gonna be your last season. You gotta get it done. I trust you.”

Bananas shared the clip and tagged Leroy in it, so he’d get the message as well.

“My man @Giannis_An34 sure knows how to pick em! Am I right @Bruce_Lee85,” Bananas wrote in the caption.

My man @Giannis_An34 sure knows how to pick em! Am I right @Bruce_Lee85 🤑🤑 pic.twitter.com/MtP8dr4f9b — Johnny Bananas (@johnnybananas) December 29, 2020

Earlier this month, Bananas shared an Instagram post in which Giannis was shown wearing his Bananas mask.

“MVP 🏀 Rockin GOAT 🐐 S**t. Shoutout to my man @giannis_an34 for sportin the Gold GOAT mask, and best of luck to the MVP this upcoming season,” Bananas said in his caption.

Pro sports stars involved with The Challenge

Viewers see former WWE superstars and current Olympic athletes now go onto The Challenge for the competition, so why not NBA?

There actually was at least one NBA star who participated in The Challenge spinoff Champs vs. Stars in 2018. Daniel “Booby” Gibson was a former member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and was a finalist on that MTV spinoff.

In addition to Gibson, fans saw NBA star Nick Young show up for one of The Challenge reunion shows to help Justina Valentine with hosting duties.

Viewers have also seen NFL stars show up on the spinoff series, including Shawne Merriman and Kamerion Wimbley.

MTV has shifted towards getting their competitors for the show from all sorts of places such as Big Brother, Survivor, America’s Got Talent, and Ultimate Beastmaster.

With the show moving quickly towards 40 seasons, would it be all that surprising if former pro athletes from MLB, NBA, NFL, or NHL show up to compete?

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.