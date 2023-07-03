The Challenge star Cara Maria Sorbello stuns in skimpy bikini as All Star 4 requests continue

Summer has already heated up, but The Challenge’s Cara Maria Sorbello set temperatures soaring even more as she unveiled her latest outdoor visuals.

The two-time Challenge champion struck a pose in a pool wearing an all-white bikini which featured a string tie in the middle of her top.

Cara also glanced across her shoulder with a focused and serious look while she held onto the metal railing for the pool, with plenty of foliage in the background.

The latest image, uploaded to Cara’s Instagram Story on Monday, highlighted her tremendous physique and many tattoos. They include stunning birds on her arm and side, as well as a gorgeous piece of inkwork of a woman on her upper thigh, leg, and hip.

She didn’t provide any special message on the photo beyond a series of eyes looking to the side and a bikini, along with a link to the designer, Gis Bikinis.

The company Gis indicates via their landing page that they offer “Eco Friendly, Price Friendly, Luxury Bikinis.” Products are handmade and use high-quality biodegradable nylon with leftover fabrics donated to animal shelters. As of this writing, Gis offers a 10 percent discount to new customers who subscribe to their email list.

Cara’s promotion of Gis makes sense due to the company helping animal shelters with donated fabrics. Many Challenge fans have seen Cara’s love of horses and ownership of them shared over the years, including on her social media.

In 2021, Monsters and Critics reported about Cara’s heartbreaking loss as her beloved pet horse, Garnett, passed away, which left Cara devastated.

Cara also promoted healthy and tasty treats using 1stPhorm

Cara Maria continues to look incredible in her latest social media share and likely credits that to eating healthy and continuing to work out. She and her boyfriend, Paulie Calafiore, recently shared a reaction video promoting delicious-looking healthy treats.

The Challenge star’s clip featured her in the corner of a video created by The Flexible Dieting Lifestyle, where they shared their tasty protein pizza. Cara revealed that she is “always trying to hack the system” regarding her health, so she did a variation of their recipe, which used 1st Phorm protein.

Her video revealed her recipe and also showed her cooking, tasting the batter, and Paulie getting to sample the final product.

“Delicious. Dense. Fudgey. Filling. And protein packed! I used 1st Phorm Level one ice cream sandwich for the crust and the chocolate frosting. Then I used 1stPhorm Level 1 vanilla ice cream protein for the vanilla icing. Paulie approves!” Cara wrote in her caption.

She also shouted out 1st Phorm in the caption, informing fans to use the link in her Instagram bio to sign up for free shipping on their first order.

1st Phorm’s Level-1 product is a meal-replacement protein powder with 140 calories, 2.5 grams of fat, seven grams of carbs, and 24 grams of protein per scoop.

It has a one-time purchase price of $54.99, with $5 off given to the brand’s subscribers. In addition to the Vanilla Ice Cream flavor Cara mentioned, they offer several other flavors, including Red Velvet Cake, Milk Chocolate, Caramel Latte, and Cinnamon Cookie Batter.

Along with that product, many other health supplements are available through the 1st Phorm website. Some of their best sellers include Optic-Greens 50 green superfood powder, Micro Factor daily nutrient packs, and Phormula-1 post-workout protein recovery powder.

The Challenge continues to share content featuring Cara, and fans want her back

An olive branch seems to have been extended between The Challenge producers and two-time champ, as Cara appeared in a post last week. She appears in a throwback photo standing near former castmates Johnny Bananas and Cory Wharton in red t-shirts from a previous Challenge season they did together.

The post also told fans to “Caption this” in the comments, and many fans didn’t hold back on demanding to see Cara return to The Challenge.

“Don’t post cara if yall cant bring her back. THANKS,” one fan commented.

“Me when Cara finally comes back on The Challenge,” another fan wrote as their caption for the photo.

Yet another commenter asked them to bring Cara back onto The Challenge but to “please leave out Paulie” when they do.

It’s not the first time fans demanded to see Cara back on The Challenge, as Monsters and Critics reported a similar situation last month. The 37-year-old Fresh Meat alum has not appeared in an MTV season since her War of the Worlds 2 run alongside her boyfriend Paulie in 2019.

Several comments on the IG throwback post above also brought up The Challenge: All Stars 4, which online spoilers revealed was filmed months ago. There is still no release date, trailer, or announcement for the fourth season of the Paramount Plus spinoff, featuring MTV OGs from Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat.

A second season of The Challenge: USA will arrive on CBS in August, featuring MTV Legends and CBS reality TV stars. However, many fans continue to sound off and express frustration on The Challenge’s social media over the lack of any trailer or announcement for the anticipated All Stars spinoff show.

The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS. The Challenge: All Stars 4 is TBA for Paramount Plus.