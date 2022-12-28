The Challenge’s Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols welcome second child, share baby photos

Jenna Compono announced the arrival of her and Zach Nichols’ second child two days after Christmas 2022. Pic credit: @jennacompono/Instagram

The Challenge stars Jenna Compono, and Zach Nichols have officially welcomed a new member into their family with the birth of their second child!

Their son Anthony now has a baby sister, as Jenna gave birth to a girl just a few days after Christmas Day.

“On December 27th 2022 at 5:47 AM, we would like to welcome Liliana Marie,” Jenna wrote in an Instagram post’s caption announcing their baby girl’s arrival.

She also included their baby’s birth details: “Weighing: 7 Pounds 4 Oz” and “Length: 20.28 Inches.”

The Instagram post also featured five photos, with Liliana as the main star and Zach and Jenna making a cameo appearance.

It brought many Challengers into the comment section to express well wishes toward their friends and castmates.

The Challenge’s Jenna shares photos of baby Liliana

In the Instagram photo set, baby Liliana is dressed in an adorable red outfit for the holidays, including a onesie and bow tied around her head, as she lays on a red blanket with white polka dots.

In another image, she’s wearing a white onesie and a beige bow around her head. A large circular cutout has the name “Liliana Marie” on it as she’s sprawled out on a white blanket.

The proud parents appear in a fourth photo with Jenna in the hospital bed, cuddling with Liliana. Zach is posing next to her; both are all smiles as they now have a fourth family member.

“I am honestly looking forward to dressing her up in the most obnoxious bows and outfits,” Compono told E! News after Liliana’s birth. “I am also excited to have a mini me and as she gets older, we can do girl things.”

Zach also took to Instagram to show off Liliana, sharing a black-and-white image of himself at the hospital as he held his baby girl.

“Welcome Liliana Marie,” he wrote in part of his caption, with the post receiving over 62,000 likes.

Challenge stars react to birth of Jenna and Zach’s second baby

With the arrival of their second child, Jenna and Zach received plenty of positive comments from various Challenge castmates.

“Congratulations my brother, she’s beautiful ❤️,” wrote Kyle Christie, who welcomed his first child, a son, with girlfriend Vicky Turner last September.

“welcome to the world Liliana ✨,” Nany Gonzalez commented to her friends Zach and Jenna.

“Welcome to the girl dad club 🙌 mine aren’t allowed to date until they are 30,” Tony Raines joked.

Pic credit: @zachnichols15/Instagram

Additional comments arrived on Jenna’s post from Brad Fiorenza, Derrick Kosinski, Kailah Casillas, and Josh Martinez.

“Congratulations!! She is gorgeous just like your family 💪❤️,” Brad commented, while Kailah told her friend, Jenna, “I’m so happy you for🥲 she’s perfect 🤍.”

Pic credit: @jennacompono/Instagram

Jenna and Zach welcomed their first child, a son named Anthony Joseph, last September. They revealed Jenna was expecting a second child earlier this year.

In an Instagram post this past June, they showed Anthony with a cute sign indicating he’d be a big brother as of December 2022.

Other Challenge stars who have welcomed children in the past year or so include Ashley Marie Kelsey, Kyle, and the power couple of Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.