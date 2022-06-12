The Challenge stars Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols expecting their second child together

Jenna Compono and Zach Nichol pose with their baby, Anthony Joseph Nichols. Pic credit: @zachnichols15/Instagram

Baby No. 2 is on the way for The Challenge’s Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols! The couple recently confirmed they’re expecting another child, less than a year after the arrival of their first.

The couple commented on their big news, with Zach saying he is “ecstatic, extremely excited and overjoyed” about his children being close in age to one another.

Jenna also shared why she’s feeling “more prepared” than before, thanks to having experience going through that first pregnancy.

Jenna and Zach confirm second child is on the way

In an exclusive with E! News, reality TV stars Jenna and Zach confirmed Jenna’s second pregnancy, which arrives nine months after the birth of their baby boy, Anthony Joseph Nichols.

While Zach said he was “trying to get a little more action” before the second pregnancy, he’s also happy that Anthony Joseph will have a sibling very close in age, as he likened it to “having a built in best friend.”

“I was ecstatic, extremely excited and overjoyed,” Zach said of his reaction to the news, adding, “I want my kids close in age like my siblings are. It’s like having a built in best friend. The only bad part is that it happened on the first try again, I was trying to get a little more action.”

Jenna’s also excited about her second pregnancy, sharing that she’s “more prepared” this time.

“I am continuing my everyday routine and being able to make it to the gym, which keeps me happy,” she told E! News. “I feel like my body knows what to do this time and I am more prepared on how this pregnancy journey goes. A lot less wonders and questions that’s for sure!”

Zach and Jenna welcomed Anthony Joseph last September. They’ve yet to make an official announcement on Instagram yet for Jenna’s second pregnancy. However, they revealed to E! News they expect the baby’s birth before the end of 2022.

Jenna and Zach had second wedding, enjoying time with baby boy

The news that Jenna and Zach are expecting another child arrives soon after they tied the knot again. Their first wedding was a small mini-wedding ceremony with close family and friends, just to make things official. Jenna revealed while on Johnny Bananas’ podcast that the reason for the first wedding was so she could get on Zach’s insurance ahead of having their first child.

However, a few months ago they held a bigger traditional ceremony which included several of their castmates from MTV’s The Challenge. Among them was Jenna’s good friend Nany Gonzalez, who was one of Jenna’s many bridesmaids. Derrick Kosinski, Jordan Wiseley, Britni Thornton, and Laurel Stucky were a few of the other Challengers there.

Zach shared some of the photos from the event on his Instagram, with Nany and Derrick visible in a few pictures.

The couple has also stayed busy raising their baby boy Anthony Joseph. Last week, Zach showed off their “party pooper” in a photo with Jenna smiling in a beautiful teal dress. Anthony is full of tears, with Zach trying to calm him down a bit for the picture.

Anthony also has his own Instagram with 64,000 followers, where Jenna and Zach often share images of their son’s journey. Fans can follow along on the @anthonyjosephnichols IG page to see what he’s been up to.

His future brother or sister will likely get their own Instagram page as well, giving them the potential to be future celebrity influencers!

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.