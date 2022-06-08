The Challenge’s Britni Thornton nearly bares all with rear view in red Michi thong bikini

Former Are You The One? star Britni Thornton appears during MTV’s The Challenge reunion special. Pic credit: MTV

With summer just weeks away, former The Challenge competitor Britni Thornton turned up the heat for many of her fans and followers with her latest social media content share.

Britni, who appeared in three seasons of MTV’s competition series, has been known to pose in provocative lingerie and bikinis in an effort to gain more interest in her explicit content on another platform.

She didn’t need to say much with her latest photo share, as the picture was worth many words for those checking out the former Are You The One? star’s latest look.

Britni Thornton bares booty in Michi bikini bottoms

Many individuals are already utilizing their indoor air conditioning as temperatures have been creeping up in parts of the United States. On Wednesday, Britni Thornton may have caused some individuals to turn that AC up, even more, thanks to a sizzling photo she posted on the Gram.

The 31-year-old from Augusta, Georgia, shared just one image rather than a series with her post. However, that was more than enough as she posed slightly turned to the side with most of her bare backside on display in super skimpy red Michi bikini bottoms.

Britni’s all smiles as she has one hand in her hair and the other tugging on her bikini bottoms with some palm trees right behind her. She’s more covered up on her upper half as she wears a white top.

“Happy cow,” her simple caption reads, with credit given to Mandaline Photography for the shoot and Michi for the bikini.

She hasn’t revealed the specific item she’s wearing, which could be a thong slingshot bikini bottom, based on items available through the Etsy-based seller.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It’s far from the first time Britni has shared a revealing post with her friends and followers on Instagram. Several months ago, she participated in the steamy Easter photoshoot with fellow Challenge stars Natalie Negrotti, Melissa Reeves, and Tori Deal.

She also enjoyed a birthday outing in the Miami Beach area with Natalie and Melissa, posing in several bikinis. Those are just a few of many posts that have arrived on her Instagram in the past few months.

Her Instagram is full of photos and videos in various bikinis and lingerie, mostly in attempts to set thirst traps for fans interested in seeing more at the link in her bio, which heads to her OnlyFans content.

Fans and followers react to Britni’s sizzling post

It’s no surprise that fans were mostly in awe of Britni’s latest bikini post, thanks to her really turning up the heat with the provocative pose. Some even complained about it affecting their work day.

“Why do you do this to me I’m at work now I gotta Explain to everyone why I’m sweating in the air conditioned office…,” one fan said about Britni’s latest heat-seeking post.

Pic credit: @mtv_britninichol/Instagram

Another fan wondered about Britni’s visible tattoo, with someone jumping in to let them know that the text on Britni’s arm was from a quote in the movie Practical Magic.

Pic credit: @mtv_britninichol/Instagram

“That thing is not of this universe,” an admirer commented about Britni’s latest display, suggesting her booty is from beyond planet Earth.

Pic credit: @mtv_britninichol/Instagram

“This is the content we needed today,” another fan remarked on Britni’s post, which had over 5,000 Likes and 100 comments so far.

Pic credit: @mtv_britninichol/Instagram

Britni originally appeared in MTV’s Are You The One? 3, where her castmates included Amanda Garcia, Nelson Thomas, Cheyenne Floyd, Devin Walker, and Hunter Barfield.

All of them would appear in at least one season of MTV’s competition series, The Challenge, with Britni appearing in three of them. The last time she appeared was the Final Reckoning season, where she teamed up with her former AYTO flame Chuck Mowery but got eliminated relatively early in the game.

She hasn’t returned to the show in the several seasons since then, with many of her fans wondering if she’s done competing or will eventually get a call to return as a veteran cast member. Until then, fans can follow her Instagram for updates regularly.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.