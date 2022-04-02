The Challenge’s Nany Gonzalez reunites with castmate for wedding day, shares sweet message about friendship

Nany Gonzalez during The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies final. Pic credit: MTV

During The Challenge, more than a few cast members have formed strong relationships and friendships with one another. That has included Challenge couples like Leroy Garrett and Kam Williams, Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello, and Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols.

It’s also included the trio of friends known as the Holy Trinity, which consists of former Real Worlders Nany Gonzalez, Jenna, and Kailah Casillas. Fans most recently saw them together during the Total Madness season.

Only Nany continued competing on Double Agents and Spies, Lies & Allies, with Jenna and Kailah moving forward with their personal lives. However, two-thirds of the Holy Trinity reunited just recently for Jenna’s wedding day, with a few other familiar faces in attendance.

Nany reunites with Jenna for her wedding day

While Jenna Compono married castmate Zach Nichols in a small private ceremony last year, the couple wanted to have a bigger wedding on another date. That ceremony is taking place this weekend in New York, as Zach and Jenna will exchange vows and enjoy their special moment together with friends and family.

Among the guests is Jenna’s good friend, Nany Gonzalez, who shared an Instagram post of her seated next to the beautiful bride. Nany also added a sweet caption about her friendship with Jenna and how their bond is everlasting.

“The Challenge may be a ruthless world but it brought me one of the best friends I could’ve ever asked for. Days, months, years, marriage, children…,” she wrote in the caption. “LIFE in general cannot break the bond we share. We are two halves of one whole idiot and THAT will never change.🤍”

Kailah Casillas didn’t make the trip as she lives in the United Kingdom and just recently tied the knot with Sam Bird. However, she left a note in the caption for Nany and Jenna, letting them she loved both “so much.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @nanycarmen/Instagram

Nany wasn’t the only Challenge cast member attending Jenna’s wedding. Jenna’s Instagram slideshow revealed that three-time Challenge champ Derrick Kosinski was also there for the special day.

Pic credit: @jennacompono/Instagram

The family was also there, which brought Jenna’s former teammate from Battle of the Bloodlines, cousin Brianna Julig, out for the event. Jenna shared a photo of the two women all dressed up, presumably for a rehearsal dinner that evening.

Pic credit: @jennacompono/Instagram

In another photo shared on her Instagram Story, the bride and groom pose with Nany, Derrick, and his fiancee, Nicole Gruman.

Pic credit: @jennacompono/Instagram Story

Fans react to seeing Jenna and Nany’s reunion

Nany’s photo share received over 45,000 likes and plenty of other comments from castmates and fans who were happy to see the friends reunited.

“The dynamic duo!!! Have always loved your bond. ❤️ So sweet and such a beautiful picture of you two!” a fan gushed over the IG post.

Pic credit: @nanycarmen/Instagram

“So happy to see you two back together!!!! Congrats Jenna!! Love the bond you two have ❤️❤️ wish you both the absolute best!” one fan commented on the photo share.

Pic credit: @nanycarmen/Instagram

Another fan mentioned they missed seeing Jenna and Nany together on MTV’s The Challenge.

Pic credit: @nanycarmen/Instagram

As of this report, it’s unknown if Nany Gonzalez will return for The Challenge Season 38. As fans saw on Spies, Lies & Allies, and afterward, she’s been in a relationship with castmate Kaycee Clark. Nany also started pursuing a career as an aesthetician in California, where she’s living with Kaycee. She unveiled a website for her career months ago, following her and Kaycee’s appearance in the Spies, Lies & Allies final.

While Kaycee and Nany appear serious, there’s been no proposals yet. However, Nany did ask fans months ago for advice and feedback about In vitro fertilization (IVF) for possibly having a child.

Jenna seems busier now as she and Zach have had their first child together, Anthony Joseph Nichols, last year. She’s mentioned potential interest in returning to The Challenge at some point, but she seems content with raising her son with Zach for now.

While they may not be on The Challenge together, seeing Jenna and Nany reunited has conjured up all sorts of fond memories from fans and showed how strong the bond between these two friends and castmates has become.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.