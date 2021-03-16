The Challenge stars Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols are officially married after ‘mini’ wedding ceremony

Jenna and Compono dance at a wedding celebration. Pic credit: @jennacompono/Instagram

The Challenge’s Jenna Compono and Zach Nicholas have officially tied the knot after having a “mini” wedding ceremony that included family members witnessing the occasion.

The couple had originally postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic but opted to get married ahead of the birth of their first child.

They’re not only planning for the arrival of their first child, but also have a special getaway planned, as well as a bigger ceremony to celebrate their marriage.

Jenna and Zach held ‘mini’ wedding in Michigan

Back in 2019, The Challenge’s Jenna and Zach were officially engaged. While they had hoped to be married by now, unfortunate circumstances in the world forced the couple to put their plans on hold until 2022.

However, on March 13, the couple decided they were ready to get married. A special smaller wedding took place in Michigan as Jenna and Zach exchanged vows to become husband and wife.

“Our plan was to get married in February and have a baby immediately after. Due to COVID and having to reschedule our wedding to a year away, we decided to do things backward,” Compono, 28, said in PEOPLE’s exclusive report. “Realistically, we don’t know how the world is going to be next year, so our wedding isn’t even promised. We didn’t want to put our life on hold any longer for something that isn’t promised.”

The smaller wedding ceremony included Zach and Jenna’s immediate family. A small dinner reception took place right after. Jenna commented about how special it was to celebrate in this way.

“It was really special to have both my family and Zach’s family there. Especially my dad, who hasn’t been on a plane in over 20 years,” Jenna shared with PEOPLE. “Although we wished we could have had our big wedding this year, it definitely was more memorable and intimate celebrating with our close family first, and everyone else later on.”

According to PEOPLE, Jenna wore a Show Me Your Mum gown and Belle Belle Shoes, while Zach work a “sleek black suit” in classic style.

Jenna and Zach met during The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II season, which aired in early 2015. Jenna, who came from Real World: Ex-Plosion, was teamed with RW castmate Jay Mitchell. Zach, a Real World: San Diego cast member, was teamed up with his ex Jonna Mannion from The Real World: Cancun.

The last appearance by The Challenge stars was on Total Madness, which was Season 35. Jenna appeared among competitors on the show, with Zach also featured in video calls during the season.

The Challenge stars planning trip, vow renewal ceremony

Now that they are officially wed, it appears the couple may have a honeymoon of sorts ahead. Based on an Instagram Story slide, Jenna is counting down the days until heading off to warm and sunny St. Thomas.

A countdown slide shows the trip is coming on Thursday, April 8. In addition, Jenna is counting down the days until her baby shower in July.

That will be in anticipation of the birth of her and Zach’s first child, with an expected due date of August 28th. That should give the couple a good bit of time to prepare.

Pic credit: @jennacompono/Instagram Story

They took to Instagram in the past week to share a video clip as they revealed their baby’s sex, with all indications a boy is on the way.

While the couple is now officially married, they also plan to hold a larger “vow renewal” celebration. Based on PEOPLE’s report, that will take place in April 2022 and will serve as the date the couple celebrates their anniversaries in the future.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.