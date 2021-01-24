The Challenge OG rumors: Jonna Mannion, Jemmye Carroll among cast members in quarantine

The Challenge OG rumors continue as the spinoff series is in progress, with cast members currently quarantining before they leave for filming.

The new show will feature longtime veterans and older stars from MTV’s popular Challenge series, including some competitors with only one appearance and others with multiple appearances. Some have even won the show multiple times.

The rumored cast list was recently updated to include several more prospective cast members, including Jonna Mannion and Jemmye Carroll.

Jonna and Jemmye listed as quarantining with cast

On Friday, Monsters & Critics reported potential spoilers for The Challenge OG spinoff show, as there are cast members leaked via a forum online as quarantining for the show.

They’re all reportedly in Texas, where they will quarantine ahead of leaving for a filming location, which has not been revealed yet. It’s also been mentioned that there may be alternate cast members on standby in case anyone tests positive for COVID-19 and has to leave the show.

Some of the names mentioned for female cast members include current Double Agents star Aneesa Ferreira, Trishelle Cannatella, Kellyanne Judd, Katie Doyle, and Beth Stolarczyk.

As of Saturday, the Vevmo thread with all of the rumored cast members has been updated to include several more female competitors including, Jemmye Carroll and Jonna Mannion.

Jemmye got her start on MTV’s The Real World: New Orleans before debuting on The Challenge: Battle of the Seasons in 2012. She made it to the final in her second appearance on The Challenge with Rivals II. She’s never won a final and has an elimination record of just 2-4 in her seven appearances.

Jonna was originally on The Real World: Cancun in 2009 and appeared on the Rivals season of The Challenge two years later. She appeared on a total of five seasons of the show, with Battle of the Exes II as her final appearance. Jonna never made it to a final or managed to win one and holds an elimination record of 2-5.

Two more male cast members also listed in quarantine

In addition to Jonna and Jemmye, the Vevmo forum thread has two other male cast members listed. Cohutta Grindstaff and Ryan Kehoe are rumored to be joining stars such as Darrell Taylor, Abram Boise, Mark Long, and Derrick Kosinski, among others.

Cohutta was on Real World: Sydney in 2008, which featured Kellyanne Judd, Dunbar Merrill, Shauvon Torres, and Isaac Stout. All of these cast members appeared on The Challenge. Cohutta was on The Island, The Ruins, Free Agents, and Battle of the Bloodlines but never got to a final. He was 3-4 in eliminations.

Ryan never appeared on a Real World show and was originally part of The Challenge: Fresh Meat, where Melinda Stolp chose him as her partner. He’d appear on five seasons of The Challenge, making the final on The Island. Like Cohutta, Ryan is also 3-4 in elimination events.

A fan account of The Challenge on Instagram shared a post (below) that shows all of the cast members rumored to be on the spinoff show, which is tentatively called The Challenge: We Want OGs.

Note that the photo of male competitors has the name Ace twice. Ace Emerson is the photo shown in the middle of the top row, while the final photo shown is of Yes Duffy.

Viewers will now await more details about when and where to start watching this new spinoff series, but it appears it should be filming within the next several months.

The Challenge: We Want OGs season release date is TBA. The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.