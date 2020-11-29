Aneesa Ferreira reveals who she needs to eliminate, strategy change for The Challenge: Double Agents

The Challenge: Double Agents will feature the return of longtime competitor Aneesa Ferreira, a fan favorite who has yet to win any of the seasons she’s competed on.

Double Agents will mark her 14th season on the show, giving the 39-year-old MTV star another shot at winning big money.

In a recent video clip, she’s already given some insight into how she plans to approach the game differently this season compared to her past attempts on The Challenge.

Aneesa discusses strategy, competitors she needs to eliminate

Just recently, MTV’s The Challenge shared a clip of Double Agents competitor Wes Bergmann speaking about why he returns to do the show and how it makes him stronger in all aspects of his life.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that his name comes up in the latest interview clip featuring Aneesa. She named Wes as one of the two competitors she knows she needs to eliminate. The other is Chris “CT” Tamburello, which makes sense, as he’s one of the other longtime veterans and among former winners on the show.

In the clip via The Challenge Twitter, Aneesa said, “So this is my 14th Challenge. Over two decades here, I should be able to write the book on, you know, To Do’s of Challenges by this point.”

She mentioned that her approach to the game has typically been caring a lot that others are doing OK and not focusing on herself as much.

“So this is The Challenge where I can be selfish. I’m really tired of making it, but not making it all the way,” she added in her interview clip.

Agent Aneesa is ready to conquer this mission. 🙌 The Challenge: Double Agents premieres Wednesday, Dec 9 at 8/7c on @mtv! #TheChallegne36 pic.twitter.com/2I76mJYysO — challengemtv (@ChallengeMTV) November 28, 2020

As far as getting rid of Wes and CT, Aneesa said, “I think in order to win this season, I’m going to have to get certain people out of this game like Wes…unfortunately, CT, and this isn’t about character or people’s personalities. This is about people who have wronged me in the past, people who have stood between me and having the chance to be in a final.”

Aneesa also goes on to say in the clip, “I’m tired of people acting like my friends and then disposing of me when they can.”

Aneesa’s winless despite making Challenge finals

It seems that Aneesa Ferreira is becoming a sentimental fan-favorite competitor at this point. She got her start back on Real World: Chicago, which also included Tonya Cooley. Both RW stars debuted on Battle of the Sexes in 2003.

Interestingly, Tonya has won a final in fewer appearances, as she was part of the winning team on The Inferno 3 season. The final team of competitors from the Bad Asses team included Abram Boise, Derrick Kosinski, Evelyn Smith, Janelle Casanave, and Kenny Santucci. Aneesa had been part of that team but was eliminated right before the final.

Aneesa has participated in two finals across her 13 appearances on The Challenge so far. They were on The Gauntlet 2 in 2006 and The Duel II in 2009.

Following The Duel II, fans saw her on Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Rivals II, Free Agents, Battle of the Bloodlines, Dirty 30, and two Champs vs. Stars spin-off seasons.

She made her return on last season’s The Challenge: Total Madness, after being away for several seasons. Aneesa was part of several key moments during the season, including that face she made during Jenn Lee’s speech, a fight with her friend Nany, and Jenna’s elimination. However, Aneesa was eliminated by Big Brother star Bayleigh Dayton just a few episodes before the final.

Aneesa is a strong competitor. Her fans are hoping her luck will change on Double Agents, and if she can get her new strategy to work, she may have a good shot.

The Challenge: Double Agents premieres on Wednesday, December 9 at 8/7c on MTV.