The Challenge Season 36: Double Agents premiere date and cast list revealed

The wait is over for details about when The Challenge Season 36 premieres and who will be competing. While a teaser trailer arrived first, there are now official cast and premiere date details for The Challenge: Double Agents.

The new season boasts quite a lineup of competitors, including former champions, recent finalists, and as usual, some rookies in the mix.

Additionally, it’s been learned that The Challenge 36 premiere date is coming sooner than many people may have originally expected. Here’s what to know about the new season.

The Challenge 36 teaser features TJ Lavin

On Wednesday (November 11), MTV’s The Challenge rolled out a Season 36 teaser trailer clip. It featured just a bit of footage with dramatic music playing as a helicopter flew past mountains and got to a safe landing spot.

Once it finally lands, a familiar face steps out of the copter. It’s none other than longtime show host TJ Lavin in all his glory.

He removes a pair of shades and gives a smile before the video clip fades out. That smirk merely indicates TJ knows what’s on the way, and it will probably be as grueling as ever.

The Instagram video has received nearly 200,000 views as of this writing. It also has comments from former The Challenge stars, including Jay Starrett, Nelson Thomas, Rogan O’Connor, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, and Stephen Bear.

That teaser clip above was all fans seemed to get regarding the follow-up season for The Challenge: Total Madness. However, as of today, the complete cast and a premiere date have been revealed.

Who’s in The Challenge Season 36 cast?

In recent years, MTV has been going outside the box to bring in cast members from other reality programs such as Big Brother, Amazing Race, or Survivor. It looks like they’re going even further than that with some of the new faces on Season 36.

Fans will recognize Olympian Lolo Jones, who previously appeared on a Champs vs. Pros spinoff for The Challenge. She’ll now make her debut on a regular Challenge season, so it should be interesting.

Other rookies include professional wrestler Lio Rush, who has worked in WWE before. There’s also singer Joseph Allen, who appeared on America’s Got Talent, and hip-hop artist Mechie Harris from Ex on the Beach. Former Survivor winner Natalie Anderson and Nam Vo from Netflix’s Ultimate Beastmaster are also part of the new crew.

Big Brother fans will see the arrival of Amber Bortoza on The Challenge: Double Agents, as she’s joined by returning BB stars, including Josh Martinez, Fessy, and Kaycee Clark.

MTV’s The Challenge Instagram posted a series of new cast photos on Wednesday to show off the rookie competitors.

Of course, the show will have lots of returning stars, minus winners Johnny Bananas and Jenny West. However, former winners Wes Bergmann, Ashley Mitchell, and Chris “CT” Tamburello are back. Darrell Taylor makes his ninth appearance on The Challenge after a hiatus. So does Theresa Jones for her seventh edition of The Challenge.

Other returning stars will include fan favorites like Aneesa Ferreira, Nany Gonzalez, Leroy Garrett, Killer “Kam” Williams, Tori Deal, and Kyle Christie.

Here’s the full list of cast members competing on Double Agents:

The Challenge Veterans:

Aneesa Ferreira (14th Challenge)

Ashley Mitchell (8th Challenge)

Cory Wharton (8th Challenge)

Chris “CT” Tamburello (18th Challenge)

Devin Walker (5th Challenge)

Darrell Taylor (9th Challenge)

Faysal Shawn “Fessy” Shafaat (2nd Challenge)

Jay Starrett (2nd Challenge)

Josh Martinez (4th Challenge)

Kam Williams (5th Challenge)

Kaycee Clark (2nd Challenge)

Kyle Christie (6th Challenge)

Leroy Garett (12th Challenge)

Nany Gonzalez (10th Challenge)

Nelson Thomas (7th Challenge)

Nicole Zanatta (3rd Challenge)

Theresa Jones (7th Challenge)

Tori Deal (5th Challenge)

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley (3rd Challenge)

Wes Bergmann (14th Challenge)

The Challenge Rookies:

Amber Borzota (Big Brother)

Amber Martinez (Are You The One?)

Gabby Allen (Love Island/Celebrity Big Brother UK)

Joseph Allen (America’s Got Talent)

Lio Rush (Former WWE wrestler)

Lolo Jones (U.S. Olympian/Celebrity Big Brother)

Mechie Harris (Musician/Ex on the Beach)

Nam Vo (Ultimate Beastmaster)

Natalie Anderson (Survivor/Amazing Race)

Olivia “Liv” Jawando (Shipwrecked)

Based on MTV details, the new season will be set in the frigid Arctic Island and feature the return of the partner format. There will be 30 total competitors in pairs, and they’ll be trying to outsmart each other for a share of a $1 million prize.

By the way, for those who want to see who partners up at the start, check out our Season 36 team spoilers.

When does The Challenge: Double Agents premiere?

Since filming wrapped up not long ago, it was only a matter of time before we got a premiere date for Season 36. Some people had been speculating it might not arrive until early 2021.

There’s great news, as it will be even earlier than that. The Challenge: Double Agents premiere date is officially on Wednesday, December 9.

Viewers can watch the show starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time or 7 p.m. Central Time. Most likely, MTV will have plenty of other content on the way ahead of the new cast’s Double Agents season.

MTV also announced a sneak peek and “meet the cast” episode called The Challenge: Double Agents Declassified arrives on Monday, December 7, at 8/7c.

The Challenge: Double Agents premieres on Wednesday, December 9, at 8/7c on MTV.