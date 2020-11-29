Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols of The Challenge officially postpone their wedding

It appears that the wedding is off for The Challenge stars Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols, at least for now, based on recent social media posts.

The latest announcement arrives a day after two of their fellow engaged stars from the reality competition series officially confirmed they had broken up.

However, that’s not the case for Jenna and Zach, who had been featured on last season of The Challenge in a story spotlighting a major issue in their relationship.

On Saturday, the couple shared matching Instagram posts to let fans know of their intentions for getting married at a later time.

Jenna and Zach announce wedding postponement

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plenty of major events have been canceled or postponed in 2020 and even pushed back in 2021. That includes some people postponing major vacations or celebrations, and in the case of Jenna and Zach, their wedding ceremony.

Both MTV reality stars took their Instagram accounts on Saturday, November 28, to share the news of their tough decision.

“An extremely hard sucky decision, but we decided to postpone our wedding until 2022 🖤👰🏼 🤵🏻 🤍,” Jenna announced in the caption for her Instagram post (below).

“Well everyone, our wedding is now postponed until 2022! It was a hard decision but it’s for the best👰🏼🤵🏻❤️,” Zach said in the caption on his Instagram post, which features the same photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Compono (@jennacompono)

Neither Zach nor Jenna specified the exact reason for the postponement in their IG posts, but speculation among many fans is that it is due to the pandemic.

Many fans hopped into the comments section on both Challenge stars’ posts to express their disappointment for the couple having to postpone the wedding. In other comments, people praised the decision for the sake of health and safety or threw some shade at Zach.

During Total Madness, he wasn’t amongst the competitors on the show. Still, he was featured in video calls with Jenna as he confronted her about previous messages she had with another guy. Jenna maintained those had nothing to do with their current relationship, but Zach was clearly upset over it all.

It became part of the season story, with Jenna continually questioning if she should just quit the game to go home and sort things out. She continued to compete, even ousting Tori Deal in one elimination. Eventually, Aneesa Ferreira sent Jenna home at a later elimination event.

After leaving Total Madness, Jenna and Zach were able to work things out, and since then, have been sharing various IG posts together. Jenna has frequently tweeted about her wedding too.

Zach and Jenna had set a 2021 wedding date

The couple had originally planned to get married on Valentine’s Day in 2021, per an MTV report. However, that announcement came right before the COVID-19 pandemic began to really unfold within the United States.

Now it seems they will have to wait a bit longer to have that special marriage ceremony, which, based on the report, was also going to include other MTV stars in attendance.

The couple first met during the Battle of the Exes II season of The Challenge in 2014. Their relationship has been off-and-on over the years but seemingly has endured into 2020 with their December 2019 engagement still intact.

As mentioned, fellow Challenge competitors Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley recently made it official that they’ve split up. They had been engaged since Jordan’s proposal on War of the Worlds 2. However, recent social media clues had fans feeling they’d broken up, and it, unfortunately, is true.

Many fans are still hoping that Jenna and Zach will stay strong until 2022 so they can have that wedding they want. While they won’t be on the upcoming Double Agents, perhaps they’ll be back for another season of The Challenge while they’re waiting for the wedding?

The Challenge: Double Agents premieres on Wednesday, December 9 at 8/7c on MTV.