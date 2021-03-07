The Challenge’s Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols reveal their baby’s gender in video clip

Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols have revealed their baby’s sex. Pic credit: Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols/YouTube

The Challenge couple Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols have officially revealed the gender of their first child together, so now they can begin to make more plans ahead of the baby’s arrival.

The couple, who are engaged to be married next year, shared the big reveal on social media on Saturday, giving friends, family, and fans a look at their baby’s gender based on a large balloon full of other balloons.

That brought plenty of congratulations and comments from stars of MTV’s The Challenge reality TV series from over many seasons, past and present.

Jenna and Zach hold baby gender reveal party

On Saturday, Jenna and Zach held a gender reveal party, complete with all sorts of goodies for their guests. Jenna showed off a table full of treats such as colorful candies, cookies, cupcakes (below)

In a separate video slide on her Instagram Story, Jenna also showed off the shirts she and Zach would be wearing. They appropriately had “Daddy to Be” and “Mommy to Be” written on them.

In addition to that, she provided countdown timer slides to let others know when they would let the world know their baby’s sex. That time finally arrived later on Saturday.

Pic credit: @jennacompono/Instagram Story

Jenna shared a video clip of her and Zach on the front steps. Zach had a large black balloon in hand with question marks all over it. A countdown took place, and finally, Jenna popped the ballon.

Blue balloons flew out from it as an excited Zach hugged and kissed his fiancee.

Check out the quick video clip featuring Jenna and Zach as they make the big reveal (below).

With the news that Jenna and Zach are expecting a boy for their first child together, it brought some castmates from The Challenge to give their congratulations and thoughts on the IG post.

“aaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhh I KNEW IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️” wrote Jenna’s Holy Trinity pal, Kailah Casillas.

“Awwwww congratulations to you both!” The Challenge: Double Agents’ Kaycee Clark commented.

“All the pee-wee football parents in Michigan just shivered in fear 🌋,” Wes Bergmann joked.

“@zachnichols15 face is EVERYTHING!! You guys are going to be the perfect family!!” Brad Fiorenza commented.

“Exactly what you thought! Congrats! 💙” Ashley Marie Kelsie commented, who is also expecting her first child.

Other Challenge stars who stopped by to comment included Josh Martinez, CJ Koegel, Justina Valentine, Bayleigh Dayton, Derrick Kosinski, Kellyanne Judd, and Mattie Lynn Breaux.

Zach and Jenna planning for wedding, first child

With Jenna last appearing on The Challenge Season 35, Total Madness, she was featured quite a bit having some emotional discussions with Zach via video calls.

That weighed heavily on her as she attempted to compete, and she was eventually eliminated. The couple had to work out some issues between them but ultimately patched things up and seem to be going stronger than ever.

In December 2019, Zach said he “Finally took Beyonce’s advice” on an Instagram post he shared. It featured a photo of him down on one knee proposing to Jenna at New York’s Rockafeller Center.

She agreed to become Mrs. Zach Nichols after years of ups and downs in their relationship, some of which were shown on The Challenge.

The couple had been planning to get married on Valentine’s Day of this year, but they postponed the wedding due to the pandemic. Instead, their wedding will happen in 2022 and possibly have some of their Challenge friends in attendance.

They’ll welcome their first child together later this year. The couple announced that news on Valentine’s Day 2021 and even created an Instagram account for Baby Nichols.

As of right now, it has over 44,000 followers and continues to grow.

Now that Zach and Jenna know the gender, they can begin planning the baby’s room, clothing, and other important aspects for their son’s early years.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.