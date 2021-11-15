The Challenge star Nany Gonzalez hints at big future plans with Kaycee Clark as she seeks IVF advice

Nany Gonzalez in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season. Pic credit: MTV

MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies has brought several showmances with it, some of which continued past the season’s filming.

One of those continuing showmances involves castmates, Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark. The two first met as castmates on the Total Madness season, and by Spies, Lies & Allies were fully exploring a relationship.

Now it appears that Nany and Kaycee may be focused on the next steps in this relationship. Nany recently opened up to fans asking for advice about what could be a significant step for her and Kaycee.

Nany shares romantic post with Kaycee, replies to curious fan

It seems Nany and Kaycee’s relationship grows stronger each day, and Nany is continuing to celebrate the happiness she’s discovered in her life.

On Saturday, November 13, the former Real World: Las Vegas star shared a photo of Kaycee holding her in front of a beautiful sunset in La Jolla, a seaside neighborhood in San Diego, California.

“Making memories with you is my favorite thing to do…,” part of Nany’s Instagram caption said.

It brought forth plenty of comments from their castmates and fans, including a particularly curious commenter asking Nany about her recent follows on Instagram.

“omg why did you follow a bunch of fertility doctors 👀,” a fan asked Nany on her post, prompting The Challenge star to ask if there’s a reason she shouldn’t.

The fan went on to wish Nany good luck with her “baby journey,” to which Nany replied, “Thank you.”

Pic credit: @nanycarmen/Instagram

Nany asks for ‘guidance, help, or advice’ with IVF

Based on the IG post comments above, it seems a baby could very well be in Nany and Kaycee’s future. However, Nany also shared an Instagram Story slide on Sunday, which suggests that she’s considering their options for having a child.

“I’ll admit, it’s taken me everything to post something as personal as this, but with everything going on in my life. I feel free and open and truly believe the time is right. No woman should ever be ashamed to ask another woman for guidance, help, or advice. Real women support women,” she wrote on her slide featuring a photo of her and Kaycee.

Nany also included a feedback box asking her followers for In vitro fertilization (IVF) recommendations, information, and personal experiences. IVF is a method of assisted reproduction for women, so it appears Nany is looking into the possibility.

Pic credit: @nanycarmen/Instagram Story

It’s a big step that she and Kaycee may be considering for their future together as they look into options to bring a child into the world. The Challenge stars are currently appearing together in the Spies, Lies & Allies season, Kaycee’s third and Nany’s 11th.

Nany, 32, has been featured in showmances with other castmates during her seasons of The Challenge, but her relationship with Kaycee, 33, seems to have progressed farther than the others. The two have been together for quite a while due to filming three seasons of The Challenge together and continue to enjoy their time together after Season 37.

Could a baby be on the way in the future? It’s likely that many castmates and fans would certainly love to see the two Challenge stars as parents.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.