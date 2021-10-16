The Challenge’s Nany Gonzalez spends ‘best day ever’ with Kaycee Clark, castmates react

Nany Gonzalez during The Challenge: Aftermath show. Pic credit: @nanycarmen/Instagram

The relationship between The Challenge stars Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark continues to blossom, as they spend time together after filming for Spies, Lies & Allies.

While the showmance was emerging over their three seasons of the show together, the romance now appears quite strong between them, as Nany recently shared about a memorable experience together.

In a series of photos that she referred to as her “best day ever,” Nany was with Kaycee and others to enjoy some magical moments and make brand new memories.

Nany enjoys ‘best day ever’ with Kaycee and family

This past week, Nany Gonzalez enjoyed a first-time experience with her girlfriend, Kaycee Clark, as they visited Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. It was a place Nany had never been, but thanks to a fan providing assistance, she got to experience it with the people she loves.

Based on Nany’s recent post featuring photos from the occasion, it was a one-day trip that also included family, making it even more special.

“Disney World, my love, and my family… all wrapped in one. Best day ever. ✨🏰,” Nany gushed in her Instagram caption.

The first photo reveals The Challenge castmates kissing with gold Mickey and Minnie Mouse statues on their sides.

In other photos, they’re joined by others as they pose in different spots including a shot with pumpkins surrounding them and the Magical Kingdom in the background.

Along with that Nany shared videos to her official Instagram Story, showing that they were able to visit a few other nearby attractions. That included The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios.

In one of her IG Story video clips (below), Nany admitted she doesn’t usually visit haunted houses but was going to with Kaycee so she better be ready for her to scream her head off.

Later on, the couple retreated to their room with “sore feet” but seemed to thoroughly enjoy the trip, thanking Jill for arranging the getaway for them. Nany shared a link to the @wishesandwonderstravel IG page which Jill is part of.

In a photo on the page (below), Jill appears all smiles as she stands with The Challenge stars. In her caption, she mentioned that she learned of her “favorite reality stars” wanting to take a trip to Disney/Universal and “slid into their DMs” to become their “official travel agent.”

The Challenge castmates react to Nany and Kaycee’s trip

Many of Nany and Kaycee’s current Spies, Lies & Allies castmates reacted to their magical trip, along with castmates from previous seasons of The Challenge.

“It all started with a Mouse…….sorry I meant Bunker,” castmate Kyle Christie joked, referring to Kaycee and Nany meeting during Total Madness season.

“Omg she met the family,” Nany’s friend and castmate Marie Roda commented.

“So fun!!!!” wrote Jenna Compono, Nany and Kaycee’s castmate on the Total Madness season. She was also part of the self-proclaimed “Holy Trinity” group that included Nany and Kailah Casillas.

“LOVE,” the third member of the Holy Trinity also commented in support of seeing her Challenge castmates and friends happy together.

Nany and Kaycee’s relationship has definitely been one of the major positives to arrive from recent seasons of The Challenge, as they’ve seemed to really compliment one another and formed a solid bond together.

The two castmates originally met on Season 35 and have continued to enjoy their time together since then. They now appear in MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies episodes and seem to share a special love between them, providing comfort during a game that often becomes intense and stressful.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.