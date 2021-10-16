The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 11 synopsis teases rookie’s ‘bold move,’ classic elimination

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies host TJ Lavin speaks with competitors. Pic credit: MTV

The competition is heating up as new teams are now competing in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, bringing different strategies to the game.

With Season 37, Episode 10, viewers saw competitors ditch their teammates and enter a daily challenge on their own before becoming part of new six-person teams.

That brought some new twists to the game with deliberation voting, elimination opponents, and the winner’s decision.

Based on the synopsis for Episode 11, viewers will see a rookie make a bold move that may involve those new twists. In addition, fans will see a classic elimination making its return to the main show.

The Challenge Season 37, Episode 11 synopsis revealed

After Episode 10 concluded, viewers got to see a Season 37 midseason trailer for upcoming episodes of the season. A new synopsis for The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 11 has arrived online, revealing the next installment in the series is called Mucus Plug.

It also reveals that the daily mission is called Satellite Sabotage and that during the mission, one team member’s mistake could cost his team. However, that team member isn’t revealed. Will it be a rookie or a vet?

We also learn that a rookie will make a bold move, also described as “questionable.” It’s unknown which rookie this will be, but one rookie who has made some moves already is Emy Alupei.

Viewers previously saw Emy request to go into elimination so she could win and change her teammate. She wanted to be paired up with her Uncle CT, aka CT Tamburello.

Emy was successful with her move, and that allowed her to work with CT for several episodes. They even won a daily challenge together.

However, the pairs situation ended in Episode 10, as host TJ Lavin revealed the twists, and eventually, players formed the new Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald teams.

Unfortunately for Emy, she may have ended up on a team she doesn’t want any part of, as she’s on the Ruby team, which seems to be off to a rough start. Meanwhile, her Uncle CT is on a different team along with Ed Eason, Nelson Thomas, Ashley Mitchell, Amanda Garcia, and Bettina Buchanan.

Classic elimination set to appear in Episode 11

The synopsis above also reveals that a classic elimination will return to the main show in Spies, Lies & Allies with Pole Wrestle.

Pole Wrestle last appeared during Season 35, Total Madness. A rookie Fessy Shafaat battled against multiple-time champion Jordan Wiseley as Johnny Bananas and Wes Bergmann watched from the stands.

Fessy went on to win that event, giving him his first elimination victory and sending the three-time champion home for the season.

While the event wasn’t one of The Challenge: Double Agents eliminations, it was part of the spinoff, The Challenge: All Stars. In the first episode of that series, Laterrian Wallace and Ace Amerson went head to head.

There have been some classic Pole Wrestle matchups over the show’s seasons, including Darrell Taylor vs. Zach Nichols in Invasion of the Champions. Derrick Kosinski and Wes Bergmann also famously battled in an intense matchup during The Duel season.

Based on Episode 10 featuring a women’s day for the elimination event, it seems that the men will be up next. Which competitors will battle it out to keep their spot in the game? Viewers will find out when Episode 11 arrives on Wednesday, October 20, on MTV.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.