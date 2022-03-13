The Challenge star Kailah Casillas reveals she eloped with Sam Bird, shares surprise wedding vlog

The Challenge star Kailah Casillas has married Sam Bird. Pic credit: The Bird House/YouTube

The Challenge’s Kailah Casillas has officially tied the knot, as she recently let castmates, friends, followers, and fans know that she eloped with Sam Bird for a surprise wedding.

The 29-year-old is now Kailah Casillas-Bird, revealing in a social media post that she “never dreamt of having a big wedding,” so they chose to take a trip and get married in “the most intimate way possible.”

Along with sharing details of their surprise wedding in a social media post, they also shared a vlog capturing the entire experience for fans to check out.

Kailah Casillas shares update that she eloped with Sam Bird

On Sunday, former Real World star and The Challenge finalist Kailah Casillas shared a surprise update with everyone on her Instagram. She and Sam Bird chose to elope, getting married on March 3 during a quick trip to the British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar.

“We eloped! I never dreamt of having a big wedding, so we decided to take a trip to Gibraltar and do it the most intimate way possible, just us 🤍 I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, @samrobertbird 🤍,” she wrote in her IG post’s caption.

She indicates that Rock Occasions, a 48-hour wedding planning service, made it all possible. For the venue, they used the Sunborn Gibraltar, which is the “First Superyacht & 5 Star hotel in the world.”

Kailah shared one of the photos of her and Sam all dressed up for their wedding, as she and her new husband looked into one another’s eyes, smiling.

Kailah also revealed that she and Sam vlogged their entire wedding in Gibraltar. The six-minute video (below) called We Secretly Got Married!, has the couple sharing how they decided to elope and shows the marriage process once they arrived.

Sam and Kailah narrate the video, which features footage of their entire experience. In one part, Sam mentions that they received a penthouse suite at Sunborn Yacht Hotel, which shows the gorgeous view from the ship’s top deck.

A portion of the video also shows Kailah getting her hair done and ready for her special day. She posed for photos in her sleek white gown with heels, while Sam wore a beige suit, white shirt, and brown shoes.

They exchanged special vows they wrote for another, with Kailah crying tears of joy before kissing Sam. A few of Sam’s “best men” also flew in so they could give a speech, which turned out to be a Cameo video they’d ordered from Sam for what he thought was “another Sam” getting married.

“There you go, guys. We are back. We are married. Rings to prove it,” Sam said as he and Kailah showed off their rings in the video.

Check out the full video below featuring Kailah and Sam’s journey to get married, their wedding day, and post-wedding comments.

WE SECRETLY GOT MARRIED!

Watch this video on YouTube

Challenge cast members react to Kailah’s surprise wedding

With Kailah’s reveal of her and Sam’s surprise wedding, many of Kailah’s The Challenge castmates and friends congratulated the new couple and wished them well in the Instagram comments.

That included Kyle Christie, who joked with Kailah about their last time in Gibraltar for an overnight purge challenge.

“Amazing congratulations to both of you, hopefully, he didn’t make you run up the mountain like we did 👀⛰🏃🏼‍♂️,” Kyle joked, referring to him and Kailah competing in The Challenge: Vendettas.

Pic credit: @kailah_casillas/Instagram

“Congrats @kailah_casillas and @samrobertbird !!!!! I am so happy for you guys! Cheers 🍾to your new lives as husband and wife #thebirds,” The Challenge: All Stars’ Jonna Mannion commented.

Pic credit: @kailah_casillas/Instagram

“I’m so happy for you both!” castmate Wes Bergmann wrote in the comments.

Pic credit: @kailah_casillas/Instagram

“Yes to living y’all’s life on y’all’s terms,” commented castmate Jemmye Carroll.

Pic credit: @kailah_casillas/Instagram

Two of Kailah’s best friends also commented, as her Holy Trinity sisters, Nany Gonzalez and Jenna Compono, congratulated their Challenge bestie.

Pic credit: @kailah_casillas/Instagram

Jenna wrote, “Awwwwww congrats my loves.”

Pic credit: @kailah_casillas/Instagram

Kailah’s Challenge career included a final, spinoff season

Kailah originally debuted on MTV’s Real World: Go Big or Go Home in 2016 before making her way to The Challenge. Her rookie season was Invasion of the Champions.

She’d return for Dirty 30 and then Vendettas, where she reached the final, finishing fourth overall. Kailah returned for Final Reckoning but was sent home after one episode due to a fight with castmate Melissa Reeves.

Her final regular season was Total Madness, where she made it to Episode 9 before getting eliminated by Kaycee Clark. Kailah’s time competing on the show brought her over $25,000 in prize money.

In addition to the regular MTV seasons, she was on the Champs vs. Stars 2 spinoff, where she raised $1,450 for charity during her appearance.

During her time on MTV’s The Challenge, Kailah had a few showmances in the spotlight, but nothing lasting. However, she can now happily call herself Mrs. Sam Bird after their surprise wedding in Gibraltar.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.