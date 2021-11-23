The Challenge alum Brianna Julig has welcomed baby boy with husband, shares first photos

Brianna Julig during The Challenge: Battle of the Bloodlines reunion special. Pic credit: Paramount+

Brianna Julig, a former cast member of MTV’s The Challenge, has welcomed a baby boy to the world, with his arrival coming a bit earlier than anticipated.

Her baby’s arrival also comes several months after her cousin, Challenge cast member Jenna Compono, welcomed a baby boy with her husband, Zach Nichols.

Brianna recently shared several photos of herself and baby John Michael Massa Jr., along with the details of his birth.

Brianna Julig and husband welcome baby, shares photos

On November 18, former The Challenge competitor Brianna Julig, 29, and her husband welcomed baby boy John Michael Massa Jr. shortly before six in the morning.

Based on details in her Instagram post, he arrived nine days earlier than expected, weighed in at 8 lbs and 7 oz., and measured 21-inches long.

“Little boy came 9 days early and couldn’t be more perfect! Aubrie is loving her little brother so much! She sings to him and rubs his head when he’s crying 🥰 It’s so true what everyone says about your second baby.. your heart just immediately grows when they put that baby in your arms 💕 We love you so much baby John!” Brianna shared in part of her IG post’s caption.

Brianna shared a series of adorable photos, including the new baby, with each family member. That includes several shots of Brianna holding her new baby, a pic of the baby with her husband, and a cute shot of John Michael Jr. resting on his older sister, Aubrie.

There are also multiple images showing Brianna’s new baby all by himself in his first official solo photos.

Brianna teamed up with cousin Jenna on The Challenge

The arrival of Brianna’s latest baby comes not long after her cousin Jenna Compono and castmate/husband, Zach Nichols, welcomed their first child together.

Jenna and Zach’s baby boy arrived in early September. The couple continues to share photos and updates with fans online. They even started an Instagram page for their son Anthony Joseph Nichols which features plenty of pictures.

Back in August, Brianna attended Jenna’s baby shower and shared images from the event. That included the two cousins smiling side-by-side as they showed off their baby bumps.

“So excited to meet your little one! EXTRA excited to be pregnant together and have our little boys grow up together 🥰🥰 #babyshower #blessed,” Brianna wrote in her August 4 IG post.

The Challenge fans saw Brianna appear as a competitor on the Battle of the Bloodlines season, which aired from late 2015 into early 2016 on MTV. That season featured Challenge regulars teaming up in pairs with a relative.

In a triumphant underdog story, Brianna and Jenna reached the final that season, finishing in third place behind the second-place team, Cory Wharton and his cousin Mitch Reid, and the winners, Cara Maria Sorbello and her cousin, Jamie Banks.

Since then, Brianna appears to be quite happy and busy away from the show as she has several children to raise with her husband. Zach and Jenna’s baby boy will likely provide a great playmate for John Michael Massa Jr. as they grow up together.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.