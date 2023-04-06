The Challenge: Wes Bergmann and his wife Amanda reveal they’re expecting their first child together

Baby Bergmann is on the way later this year, as The Challenge star Wes Bergmann revealed he and his wife, Amanda Bergmann, are expecting their first child together.

The two-time MTV Challenge winner and recent All Stars 2 champion shared the announcement in a carousel post featuring multiple photos of the couple together.

In several photos, they are holding up ultrasound images revealing the evidence that Amanda is pregnant. Also pictured with the happy couple is their beloved dog, Penny.

The first photo has Wes looking excitedly at Penny, standing between him and Amanda as she holds the images.

Additional photos have Wes lying on the couch with Amanda as they hold the images in hand or all smiles as they sit together with Wes presenting the ultrasound.

There’s also a shot of Wes and Amanda standing outdoors together, holding up a beautiful gold balloon for “baby” to announce the exciting news.

Wes Bergmann announces anticipated birth of ‘future Challenge champion’

In his Instagram post, Wes dubbed their pending bundle of joy “Baby Bergmann” and even went so far as to suggest they had a “future Challenge champion” on the way.

“Baby Bergmann, coming this September,” the first portion of his and Amanda’s IG caption says with an emoji for an active volcano.

“We would like to take a second to thank all of our friends, family, and supporters who continue to help us become the best versions of ourselves. We aim to pour all of that love into this child in an effort to make him/her the next great, ginger, genius,” the always-humble Wes likely wrote.

They also extended good wishes and positive vibes to all others out there, hoping to become parents in the future.

“While we are entering into this new stage of life with immense gratitude, we know the season of waiting too and send love & strength to anyone else hoping to one day become parents themselves,” the caption said.

Castmates react to The Challenge star’s baby news

With Wes and Amanda’s big announcement, plenty of The Challenge star’s castmates or reality TV acquaintances dropped by to extend well wishes, jokes, or advice.

“Congratulations Amanda & Wes I love you both really happy the news is finally out…it hurt for me to say that about Wes. ❤️,” castmate Kyle Shore joked in his comment.

“WOWWW about time !!!!! Happy for you Wes 👏👏👏 Welcome to the club !!! My guy is going to love being a dad,” Cory Wharton commented.

“Congrats Bergy,” wrote Wes’ castmate and rival-turned-friend Johnny Bananas, while The Challenge: UK’s Kaz Crossley said, “Congrats this is beautiful,” with heart and praying hand emojis.

Stars from The Challenge congratulate Wes and his wife on their baby news. Pic credit: @westonbergmann/Instagram

Additional castmates dropped by the comments, including Paulie Calafiore, Josh Martinez, Kam Williams, and Mark Long.

Amber Borzotra, who revealed several weeks ago that she and boyfriend Chauncey Palmer are expecting their first child, congratulated the couple by saying, “Omg yayyyy CONGRATS y’all!!!! So happy for you 🥰✨🫶🏽.”

More of The Challenge stars congratulate Wes on Baby Bergmann. Pic credit: @westonbergmann/Instagram

Wes, 38, is a former star of The Real World: Austin, who went on to compete in multiple seasons of MTV’s The Challenge. He was a winner during The Duel and Rivals II seasons of the show. In the past year, he was one of two winners on the spinoff, The Challenge: All Stars 3 on Paramount Plus, with the other being his castmate, Jonna Mannion.

Wes most recently appeared in The Challenge: World Championship, a spinoff on Paramount Plus that features MTV Legends and MVPs from the United States, United Kingdom, Argentina, and Australia. For the show, he teamed with UK winner Zara Zoffany as one of the early teams that looked bound for a run at the title of world champions.

Based on the recent news, Baby Bergmann could be here by September, ready to follow in his or her famous ginger father’s footsteps.

