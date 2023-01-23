The Challenge star Amber Borzotra reveals she’s expecting first child with Chauncey Palmer

The Challenge: Ride or Dies couple Amber Borzotra and Chauncey Palmer are expecting their first child together, based on a recent social media share!

The couple mentioned wanting to start a family during a few moments in the Ride or Dies season, and it appears they’ve now got their start.

Amber, 35, shared the big news on Sunday, showing her bare belly and the growing baby bump as evidence of the impending arrival.

The photo featured The Challenge: Double Agents winner seated on the floor without her boyfriend, whom she tagged in the Instagram post.

“Call me mama because I’m having a baby! ✨ #BabyOnTheWay 🍼” Amber wrote in her caption without providing further details of her due date.

As of this writing, her IG post had over 30,000 likes and 1,700-plus comments from friends, fans, and followers.

Amber’s The Challenge castmates react to baby news

With the announcement of her pregnancy news, many of Amber’s Challenge castmates rushed to the comments to offer their congratulations and well wishes.

Based on comments left by Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley, it appears some of the castmates knew about the news but had to keep it under wraps until Amber officially announced it.

“YAYAYYAYAYAYAYA!! The news is out 👏👏 so happy for You and Chauncey❤️❤️❤️,” Tori wrote in a comment.

“Omg congrats @amberborzotra and @c.palmerofficial!!” two-time All Stars winner and mom Jonna Mannion said.

“I’m soooooooo happy for y’all! You’re going to be an amazing mother,” Amber’s Spies, Lies & Allies castmate Corey Lay commented.

“We can finally sayyyy!CONGRATULATIONS YOU TWO!!! ❤️❤️❤️” wrote Jordan Wiseley.

Additional comments arrived from Amber’s Spies, Lies & Allies castmates, Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell and Amanda Garcia, who told Amber she’ll make a great mother.

Amber and Chauncey to join other Challengers with kids

While Amber and Chauncey, 24, met off The Challenge, they’re officially Challenge alum based on their participation in Ride or Dies. With the couple expecting their first child, they’re set to join some other notable Challenge stars who had their first within the past year or so.

That includes Amber’s Double Agents castmates Leroy Garrett and Kam Williams, who welcomed their first child in May last year, Kingston Lee Garrett.

Another of Amber’s castmates, Kyle Christie, welcomed son Crew Jax Christie with his girlfriend, Vicky Turner, in September 2021.

Additionally, Challenge alum Zach Nichols and his wife Jenna Compono had their first child, a son named Anthony Michael, in September 2021. They welcomed a second child, daughter Liliana Marie, this past December.

Other Challenge stars who have welcomed children since their appearances on MTV’s show include Ashley Marie Kelsey, Theresa Gonzalez, Darrell Taylor, and Chris “CT” Tamburello.

Amber, a former competitor on Big Brother 16, debuted in MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agents, winning her rookie season with veteran CT as her teammate. She’s appeared in the last two seasons of MTV’s competition series, including the currently-airing Ride or Dies.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.