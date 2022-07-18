Leroy Garrett from The Challenge stars in ‘Full House Fatherhood Edition’ video

The Challenge star Leroy Garrett is fully embracing fatherhood. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

Leroy Garrett has only been a dad for a few months now but is clearly loving the journey every step of the way!

The former Real World and Challenge star seems to be fully embracing his role as a father, as he recently invited fans along for an adorable look at the various aspects of dad life.

It includes the laundry-folding dad, sports-loving dad, and diaper-changing station dad, as Leroy has taken on many roles during the early part of fatherhood.

He shared a fun video on his official Instagram set to the Full House theme song called “Full House Fatherhood Edition.”

Various footage shows Leroy changing out the diaper genie, folding his baby boy’s laundry, watching baseball with his son, and even buying essential baby items from Target.

While Leroy’s future wife, Kam Williams, doesn’t appear in the video, their baby boy Kingston Lee Garrett makes a cameo in several scenes with his proud papa.

“I love being a dad,” Leroy said in his caption, including hashtags like “#manofthehouse,” “#dadsofinstagram,” and “#nodaysoff.”

Leroy’s Challenge castmates react to Fatherhood video

With Leroy sharing the video above on Sunday, it quickly started receiving reactions from fans and friends, including many of Leroy’s castmates from MTV’s The Challenge.

Among them was fellow dad Tony Raines, who jokingly suggested Leroy needs to be on television.

Pic credit: @royleethebarber/Instagram

“Couldn’t be more proud for you my friend. Beautiful family!” commented Leroy’s former castmate, Cohutta Grindstaff.

Pic credit: @royleethebarber/Instagram

“Hahah love this,” The Challenge: All Stars 3 finalist Nehemiah Clark commented.

Pic credit: @royleethebarber/Instagram

Leroy’s adorable video also received a comment from the mother of his child, Challenge star Kam Williams.

“You’re the best dad ever & we loveeee you 😘😍🥰 we’re so blessed to have you babe,” Kam gushed.

Pic credit: @royleethebarber/Instagram

Leroy and Kam welcomed their first child in May

After initially meeting during their time on MTV’s The Challenge: Vendettas, Leroy and Kam endured the ups and downs of their relationship on reality TV. They ultimately persevered as a power couple and eventually moved to Houston, Texas, together.

Following their appearance on Season 36 of MTV’s competition series last year, the couple revealed Kam’s pregnancy around the Christmas holiday. After months of anticipation, they finally welcomed their baby boy. According to E! News, they confirmed the arrival of Kingston Lee Garrett on May 17.

In an E! News exclusive, Leroy commented on how fatherhood changed his perspective on life and has him embracing more responsibility as a dad, despite some initial worries.

“Now that I became a father, all selfishness is out the window. It’s us before me. One of my fears of having kids was not knowing how to take care of him, but since he got here it’s been like second nature,” Leroy said.

With Kingston Lee growing daily and parents Leroy and Kam learning as they go, there’s another step on the way for this family. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Leroy and Kam are engaged, so the couple will officially become husband and wife in the future.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.