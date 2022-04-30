The Challenge’s Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett reveal engagement during baby shower with castmates

The Challenge’s Leroy Garrett and Kam Williams during a YouTube vlog. Pic credit: @iAmKamiAM/YouTube

With Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett expecting their first child together this year, it now appears that Leroy has officially asked for Kam’s hand in marriage.

This weekend, The Challenge stars celebrated their upcoming baby’s arrival with a fun-filled baby shower featuring many of their castmates from the MTV show, including Nany Gonzalez and Johnny Bananas.

That brought about plenty of photos and video clips from the event, including one particular clip that has been making the rounds on fan accounts in which it’s revealed the couple is engaged.

Kam and Leroy hold baby shower, Challenge castmates attend

A sweet baby shower took place this weekend ahead of the arrival of Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett’s first baby, Kingston Lee Garrett. A group of current Challengers and OGs made the trip to see friends Leroy and Kam for their special occasion.

An Instagram post via @thechallenge_news showed off many guests (below), including Nany Gonzalez and her girlfriend Kaycee Clark, seven-time champion Johnny Bananas, and Spies, Lies & Allies finalist Nelson Thomas. Two-time Challenge finalist Fessy Shafaat was also at the event.

Some of the All Stars 3 cast members also showed up, including Nehemiah Clark, Nia Moore, and Jordan Wiseley.

In a video clip in the post’s second slide, Nehemiah shows off all of The Challenge “excellence” gathered together for the event, including his All Stars 3 co-stars, along with Nany, Kaycee, and Fessy.

However, a third slide has Nelly T asking to see the ring, as Kam extends her hand towards the camera to show she’s wearing an engagement ring, courtesy of Leroy. The couple hadn’t officially revealed the engagement as of this writing.

Kam and Leroy’s relationship began with The Challenge

Kam and Leroy have shared quite the journey across multiple seasons of MTV’s The Challenge. Leroy, formerly a cast member on The Real World: Las Vegas, hit it off with Ex on the Beach star Kam during their Vendettas season in 2018.

They didn’t start dating until 2020, but the rest is history. Viewers saw the ups and downs of their relationship during their time on MTV’s reality show.

With their appearance together for 2021’s Double Agents, Leroy revealed it would be his final time on the show as he officially announced his retirement. He and Kam reached the final alongside their respective teammates, Nany Gonzalez and Cory Wharton.

Kam and Cory finished as runner-ups, with Leroy and Nany in third place. Following the season, Kam, 27, and Leroy, 36, moved to Houston, Texas together.

In December 2021, they revealed they were expecting their first child, with Leroy calling it their “greatest gift.” Now they’re set to welcome Kingston Lee Garrett to the world in 2022, and it appears their baby boy will have plenty of aunts and uncles from The Challenge showing the love.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.