The Challenge: Leroy Garrett and Kam Williams reveal they’re expecting first baby, castmates react

The Challenge alum Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett shared a big announcement before Christmas. Pic credit: MTV

Just in time for the holidays, The Challenge’s Leroy Garrett has shared the “greatest gift” as he and girlfriend Kam Williams are expecting their first child together.

Leroy revealed the big news online on Wednesday, just ahead of the show’s Season 37 reunion, prompting many castmates to react to the wonderful surprise.

That included veteran cast members such as Johnny Bananas, Cara Maria Sorbello, and others congratulating the couple on the news.

Leroy and Kam share big announcement

On Wednesday, December 22, former The Challenge cast members Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett posted holiday-themed photos on Instagram with the couple decked out in festive holiday pajamas.

In the photo, Leroy is holding Kam with a hand on her stomach as she shows off ultrasound photos of their anticipated arrival.

“We always give each other the best gifts that money can’t buy, & this is by far the best gift we’ve been able to give & ever receive 👶🏽🎁🎄❤️ Feels so good to be able to announce & share that we are becoming parents!! Our journey never fails to suprise me!! I love you so much @royleethebarber & can’t wait to meet our new edition to our fam 🥰 #Christmas2021 🎄,” Kam wrote in her caption.

Other slides in the IG photo series show Leroy hugging Kam and carrying her in her arms.

“Our greatest gift. Thank you God for this blessing, I’m beyond grateful. His timing is always right. I can’t wait to be a daddy 🙌🏽🖤 👶🍼Coming June 2022,” Leroy wrote in the caption on his IG post.

The second photo in his Instagram slide series shows the couple’s hands as they hold up a matching pair of pajamas for their future child with an ultrasound image.

Many viewers watched Kam and Leroy’s off-and-on relationship blossom over their seasons together on MTV’s The Challenge. They first appeared as castmates in the Vendettas season, followed by War of the Worlds, and War of the Worlds 2.

They were highlighted as a serious couple during last season, Double Agents, with both Kam and Leroy amongst cast members reaching the final.

Kam finished in second-place alongside Cory Wharton, while Leroy finished third with his former Real World: Las Vegas castmate, Nany Gonzalez.

Before the season premiere aired and during the final episodes, Leroy revealed to fans and castmates that he was officially retiring from The Challenge.

Meanwhile, Kam has made it clear she’ll return to the show at some point in the future. However, as the couple will have their hands full in 2022, it seems highly unlikely that she’ll appear in The Challenge Season 38.

Castmates react to Leroy and Kam’s holiday news

With the big announcement just ahead of Christmas Day, many of Leroy and Kam’s castmates and friends from The Challenge reacted to the reveal on their IG posts.

That included Leroy’s good friend Johnny Bananas, as the seven-time champion is already calling himself “Funcle Bananas.”

Pic credit: @royleethebarber/Instagram

“This baby is going to change the world with parents like you I swear to God❤️,” two-time Challenge champion Cara Maria Sorbello commented.

Pic credit: @royleethebarber/Instagram

Kam and Leroy’s castmate Jenna Compono recently became a mom with her husband and Challenge castmate, Zach Nichols.

“OH MY GOD IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU!” Jenna commented on her castmates’ IG announcement post.

Pic credit: @royleethebarber/Instagram

“Words can’t describe how happy I am for y’all! I’m about to be a God Father!!!!” The Challenge: All Stars’ Nehemiah Clark commented.

Pic credit: @royleethebarber/Instagram

Recent Spies, Lies & Allies winner Kaycee Clark was Leroy’s teammate throughout the Double Agents season, with the pair dominating daily events. She also congratulated her former castmate on the big news.

Pic credit: @royleethebarber/Instagram

Aneesa Ferreira also sent her well wishes.

Pic credit: @royleethebarber/Instagram

Other castmates reacting to the news included Josh Martinez, Kailah Casillas, Nany Gonzalez, Jonna Mannion, Hunter Barfield, Paulie Calafiore, and Marie Roda.

By the way, Leroy and Kam will have plenty of Challenge castmates to get tips from about parenting. That includes CT Tamburello, Amanda Garcia, and Cory Wharton, all of whom were on Season 37 and had young children back home.

In just the past year, The Challenge alum Kyle Christie, Ashley Marie Kelsey, Jenna and Zach, and Theresa Jones were among those who welcomed new additions to their families, so they should have some great tips as well!

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.