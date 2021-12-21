The Challenge Season 37 reunion sneak peek has Josh Martinez firing back at castmate’s claims

The Challenge’s Josh Martinez confronts his castmate during the Spies, Lies & Allies reunion. Pic credit: MTV

When The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies cast reunites to break down their past season’s memorable and not-so-memorable moments, expect there to be more than a few in-studio clashes.

A recent sneak peek video from The Challenge Season 37 reunion spotlights Josh Martinez as he reacts to comments made by one of his castmates.

Josh, known for getting emotional during many scenes, explodes after hearing a rookie accuse him of claiming Amber Borzotra is “fake.”

The Challenge Season 37 reunion clip revealed

As the Spies, Lies & Allies reunion episode approaches, MTV’s The Challenge has released some sneak peek footage from one heated segment.

It features reunion host Maria Menounos bringing up how some of her rookie castmates called her “fake” during the season. Amber mentions she thinks it’s due to her polite southern nature, and people mistake how kind she is as being fake.

“I think people take being treated decent as fake, you know?” Amber said, mentioning she’s from Tennessee, and this is just how she is.

Rookie castmate Hughie Maghuan speaks up in Amber’s defense, saying about “80 percent” of the vets claimed she was fake, but that once he got to know Amber personally, he realized she’s a great person.

Hughie mentions that castmates Kyle Christie, Devin Walker, and “maybe” Tula “Big T” Fazakerley were among the vets he never heard claiming Amber was fake. That prompted Josh Martinez to get upset at Hughie for suggesting he was someone who called Amber fake.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Hughie, what the f**k are you talking about?” Josh erupted as other castmates, including Kaycee Clark and Nany Gonzalez, also seemed taken aback.

“Hughie, I f***ing love you, but take a seat,” Josh yells at his castmate, asking, “I said that Amber was fake? You heard me say that?”

Hughie pops up out of his seat, asking Josh to tell him he “never sat there” when people were calling Amber “untrustworthy.”

Amber reached out to rookies, vet apologized to her after season

The particular segment above initially started over Amber Borzotra and because some of her castmates called her “fake” during Spies, Lies & Allies. More than a few instances involved rookie cast members Esther Agunbiade and Berna Canbeldek.

Amber ended up going into elimination twice during the season. Early in the season, she felt blindsided as she thought she was with the Big Brother alliance but then got sent into elimination by Fessy Shafaat. Amber and rookie partner Hughie won that elimination, keeping them in The Challenge house.

Things were tense once Amber returned, and eventually, there was that blowup involving Amber, Josh, and Fessy. That segment included several rookies calling Amber fake and Esther tossing a drink at Amber during the altercation.

Amber would get eliminated alongside her showmance Jeremiah White in Episode 9, ending her chance at back-to-back winning seasons.

During Amber’s appearance on Johnny Bananas’ podcast in late September, she mentioned she reached out to several of her rookie castmates, saying she was available if they needed to talk things out with her.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she indicated that veteran castmate Fessy Shafaat reached out to her after the season. She said she “had a lot of respect” for him due to him opening up and talking with her. Amber claims he was the first of her castmates to reach out with an apology.

She said fellow Big Brother star Kaycee Clark hadn’t reached out, while others did, and she felt hurt by that. However, Amber never mentioned any other castmates.

More will likely arrive during the reunion regarding Amber’s situation with the vets and rookies who felt she was being “fake” during the Spies, Lies & Allies season.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies reunion airs on MTV on Wednesday, December 22 at 8/7c.