The Challenge star Amanda Garcia hints at return, asks fans to catch her up on ‘Challenge world’

The Challenge Season 38 features a Ride or Dies theme on MTV, where cast members arrived to the show in pairs, bringing a teammate with whom they share a bond.

Many cast members were returning from the previous season, Spies, Lies & Allies, including Tori Deal, Devin Walker, Nelson Thomas, Amber Borzotra, and Aneesa Ferreira.

However, some fans were missing other stars from Season 37, including Amanda Garcia, who many fans find entertaining when she’s part of The Challenge.

It seemed Amanda decided to take time off to be with her son and also was rekindling a relationship with her ex-fiance, also the son’s father.

However, that relationship seems to be over now, with Amanda ready to focus on bigger and better things for her and her son.

A recent message Amanda posted on Twitter may suggest she is mulling over a return to MTV’s reality TV competition show.

Amanda Garcia asks about ‘the Challenge world’

As the new year arrived, Amanda took to Twitter to ask her 66,000 fans on the platform about MTV’s current season of The Challenge. She wanted to get caught up about the show, asking for fans to fill her in on the “good s**t,” “bad s**t,” and the “lame s**t.”

“Whos the latest loser of the bunch?” 😂 gimme an update so I don’t have to watch it LOL,” Amanda wrote in her tweet.

Her tweet went on to get 680 Likes and also many comments as fans did their best to provide feedback and opinions about the Ride or Dies season.

Along with that tweet, she also posted a screenshot of herself from a Spies, Lies & Allies confessional with her infamous devil horns and flames roaring in the background. Amanda added several devil emojis with the tweet for good measure.

Fans tell Amanda about Ride or Dies season

Ride or Dies viewers have different opinions of the season, and more than a few replied to Amanda’s tweet with their take on what’s happened in Season 38.

“Tori/Devin/Aneesa ruining the game as per usual,” one individual commented, and another revealed to her that “Bananas sold out and joined the Vacation alliance,” also adding, “Tori and Jordan are fighting.”

“We need you back,” the fan told Amanda, while another echoed other commenters’ sentiments with, “Everyone’s friends it’s seems and they all share money in finals and hold hands from start to finish.”

Another commenter suggested the season is a “Snoozefest” and said they didn’t know why Kaycee Clark is on the show. The individual also said, “Tori and aneesa do absolutely nothing for the show.”

“besides the rookies 1 good thing happened…Jordan called Tori a terrorist,” another commenter wrote.

Yet another individual told Amanda she probably wants to skip watching Ride or Dies because it’s mainly focused on Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley arguing.

As mentioned, Amanda appeared in the previous season of MTV’s show and was on the verge of reaching the Spies, Lies & Allies final. However, she ended up going into the elimination just before and losing to Tori.

Following the season, Amanda appeared to continue exploring a potential relationship with castmate Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, but that didn’t work out. Amanda then got back together with her former fiance, Ray Reinhardt, with whom she shares her son, following their split in 2020.

However, based on Amanda’s recent tweet, their rekindled relationship appears to have ended as the new year arrives.

“2023 better not bring me a man,” she wrote, “I’m done with those prawhhlemmsss. All about my son && that BAGGGGG this year babyyyyy LETS GOOOO!”

Amanda has yet to reach a final during her six seasons in MTV’s The Challenge and doesn’t have any prize money to her name. However, her biggest supporters are hoping to see her back again on the show for entertainment’s sake and the potential for her to reach that first final.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.