Tori Deal showed her fun side with her pet cat and a stunning shot. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge’s Tori Deal is currently starring in MTV’s Ride or Dies, with episodes showcasing her intense competitive spirit and some tough emotional scenes with her ex.

With all the episodes filmed, she is now enjoying her life away from reality television and recently shared a stunning image of herself that still featured some of that Tori humor.

Taking to social media, Tori shared a photo of herself wearing a sizzling orange bodysuit that hugged her curves as she posed for an indoor selfie.

As part of her outfit, she wore a green robe that hung off her shoulders and over her arms as she held her phone in one hand and ensured she got a good shot.

Her long blond locks flowed down her sides past her chest, and Tori kept her other hand resting against her hip while she crossed one leg in front of the other.

The photo alone would have provided captivating content, but the cameo from Tori’s pet cat, Miso, makes this one hilarious. Miso is seen standing on the wooden floor, slightly behind Tori and to the side, with its mouth hanging open.

The Challenge’s Tori Deal shares a swimsuit selfie that features Miso

When one swipes to the next image in Tori’s carousel post, it’s a close-up shot of Miso, indicating the cat’s jaw has dropped in admiration of Tori’s gorgeous look.

A final slide in the carousel is a video clip of when Tori filmed the scene. Miso paced around in the background and looked at her before she jumped up onto Tori’s back and climbed onto her shoulder to be part of the selfie.

Tori made mention of the cat’s funny reaction in her caption, saying, “Even Miso’s jaw dropped lol….”

She added, “Lol jk, she meows at me if she doesn’t get her way.”

The stunning-yet-hilarious post has gotten over 60,000 likes for The Challenge star and over 600 comments from fans admiring her look or the adorable cat, Miso.

Tori was featured in The Challenge workout series

As part of MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Tori competed in difficult daily challenges and dealt with the mental and emotional stress that comes with the game. She’s often featured in workout montage scenes during the show or shown in dramatic moments where she and her former fiance, Jordan Wiseley, engage in a heated discussion.

Tori has become one of the prominent cast members in recent seasons of MTV’s show and is among the star athletes to compete, reaching multiple finals. Like many of her castmates, she devotes time to training when she’s not filming, so she can prepare for the grueling demands of the show.

She’s so much of a fitness enthusiast and model for others who want to achieve specific body goals that she appeared in MTV’s The Challenge workout series along with former show winner Rachel Robinson.

Tori participated in the second workout of the YouTube video series (below), which focused on legs. During the 33-minute video, she and Rachel performed jump squats, deadlifts, lunges, and reverse lunges, among other exercises. The challenging workout was one that others could mostly do at their own pace, using weights or just their own body weight.

The video above showcases what it takes to become a top competitor on MTV’s The Challenge, which Rachel and Tori have proven during their time on the show. It seems only a matter of time before Tori joins Rachel among those who call themselves Challenge champions.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.