The Challenge’s Amanda Garcia calls out castmates after Spies, Lies & Allies fight: ‘Fake friends alert’

As The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 7 aired, not only were viewers getting to see what else went down in that major blowup between Josh Martinez and Fessy Shafaat but so did the cast members.

Some reacted to what they saw and heard in the episode, including Amanda Garcia, who was on good terms with Josh and Fessy.

As the episode aired, Amanda shared her thoughts as she called out certain castmates as “fake” and even posted a “fake friends alert” for her friend Josh.

Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 7 featured fight fallout

At the start of The Challenge Season 37, Episode 7, viewers saw a replay of the fight from the previous episode. It initially involved Tori Deal and Cory Wharton instigating castmates, including Amber Borzotra, Josh Martinez, and Fessy Shafaat.

It turned physical with Fessy putting his hands on Josh and shoving his face away with his hand. The two castmates were separated after that, and in Episode 7, other cast members got involved in the chaos.

An irate Josh began yelling at various people for how they instigated things, including his friend Amanda. In that scene, Josh threw a glass down, which shattered on the floor, and started screaming at Amanda.

“Don’t do that to me, motherf****r! I’m not the one,” she fired back at him in the aired footage as cast members and security got in the middle to keep them apart.

The day after that fight broke out, host TJ Lavin arrived and issued stern warnings to Josh and Esther Agunbiade for their involvement in the conflict. However, Fessy was kicked off Season 37 due to him putting hands on Josh during their altercation.

Amanda and Fessy have spent time together following the season’s end, as they continued to explore a possible relationship after their showmance.

The couple was recently in New York City so Amanda could film Aftermath episodes with other Challenge stars, including Josh. They all appear to be on good terms despite a clip that popped up showing Josh and Amanda arguing.

Amanda posts ‘fake friends alert’ about castmates

As she was reviewing The Challenge episode, Amanda was also live-tweeting about it. In one of her tweets, she called Josh a “f*****g idiot” because he said that she instigated things.

She also made sure to point out that it was his “fake friends” Cory and Tori who did the instigating and that she told Fessy in the previous episode he needed to go apologize to Josh, which he didn’t do in time.

In another part of the episode, Amanda called out Tori for instigating the situation with Josh. Initially, Tori had stirred things up over Amber Borzotra’s missing pizza, claiming it was Fessy who ate it when he hadn’t.

However, Tori and Cory continued to rile things up when they went and found Josh in another room to bring him into Fessy and Amber’s argument.

In an Episode 7 scene, Amanda was in the kitchen area telling Tori she knew exactly what she was doing and how Josh could get.

“Tory fake FAKE. PERIODTTTT. Glad they showed me calling her out. #TheChallenge37,” Amanda tweeted as the episode aired on MTV.

Later at the cast’s deliberation to cast votes for the Episode 7 elimination, Tori and Cory apologized for their instigating things. The two veteran cast members weren’t even considerations to go into elimination, as it continued to be a trend of everyone voting in rookies.

Amanda has previously mentioned that she and Tori don’t really vibe. However, the two castmates also have a common link beyond The Challenge episodes, as Tori hooked up with Fessy following her breakup with Jordan Wiseley.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.