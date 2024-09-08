The Challenge’s CT Tamburello reveals he’s dating Catalina Hager as castmate calls herself ‘best matchmaker’

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras star Chris “CT” Tamburello has a new woman in his life after enduring a rough divorce.

The five-time Challenge champion shared multiple teases on his Instagram, featuring a mystery woman fans only heard speaking but never saw—until now.

Several days ago, CT uploaded a playful and funny video to Instagram featuring his new girlfriend, Catalina White Hager.

“Since the cat’s outta the bag, do you wanna…you know?” Catalina provocatively asks as she appears on camera in a low-cut red top.

The next shot shows CT seated at a table, surprised by what she might be implying and seeming to look like he’s all for it.

However, the video soon shifts back to Catalina, who finishes her question with “Take some pictures?”

CT reveals new girlfriend Catalina in video and photo slideshow

From there, the video moves through a slideshow of fun images of the couple in various attire as Corey Hart’s Sunglasses At Night plays.

One shot features both in black leather jackets, with CT’s messy hair covering his face and Catalina after she’s jumped on The Challenge star for a straddling hug with her legs.

Another picture features the couple wearing colorful caps and teal jackets. CT wears grey slacks and white Chuck Taylor sneakers as he holds Catalina up from his midsection. She poses with one arm outstretched as if flying or performing a cheer routine.

Another image shows CT with his hair slicked back, a stylish black shirt with print graphics, and grey jeans. Catalina wears eyeglasses, a black blouse with red trim on the collar and sleeves, and a pink skirt or pants.

The clip ends with a “Link in Bio,” suggesting viewers can see more elsewhere. However, it’s unclear which link CT meant, as he has Cameo, a casting agency, and several other links in his IG bio.

CT’s caption includes the hashtag “#LaunchSoHardMuthaF***asWannaFineMe,” suggesting he and Catalina are dating.

The video also appears on Catalina’s IG page and may refer to her Instagram bio, which has three links, including a particular subscriber-based platform generally offering explicit content.

CT also shared a ‘BTS’ video of the photoshoot of him and Catalina

CT later uploaded another fun video, showing humorous behind-the-scenes footage from their photo shoot.

As they both got down close to look at the phone recording their video, CT joked about it being an “album cover.”

“Is this our Beastie Boys cover? So watchu watchu watchu want?” Cataline joked with him as she mimicked the band’s famous song.

Check out more of the outtakes and behind-the-scenes in the Instagram clip below.

Who is CT’s rumored girlfriend, Catalina White Hager?

CT has many friends and connections from his time on MTV’s The Challenge; one who has lasted since earlier seasons is his friend Cara Maria Sorbello.

In the Instagram comments of his post revealing Catalina, castmates, including Cara, stopped by to indicate she got them together.

“THIS MAKES ME SO HAPPY! I love cat for you. I AM THE BEST MATCHMAKERRR #day1,” Cara commented.

“INSTAGRAM OFFICIALLLLLLLL,” she also wrote.

Additional comments arrived from Paulie Calafiore and Wes Bergmann as they celebrated the launch.

Catalina married Donald Jacob Hager in 2010, best known for professional wrestling. He appeared in WWE as Jack Swagger and, more recently, in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) as Jake Hager.

According to a short blurb on an IMDb page, Catalina also appeared in professional wrestling, including Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) as Saylor James, where she met Hager. The couple shares two children.

On Instagram, Catalina boasts over 330,000 followers, uploads funny content regularly, and promotes the previously mentioned subscription website link with her risque content.

It’s unclear when CT and Catalina first met or started potentially dating. However, there are videos on her official Instagram page from several weeks ago in which she appears on camera, and CT’s voice comes from off-camera.

The other interesting aspect is that no reports or listings about Catalina’s divorce or separation from David Jacob Hager appear online. Typically, pro wrestling websites and blogs quickly report any news regarding the individuals involved in the sports entertainment industry.

Publications, including People and The U.S. Sun, reported that CT and Catalina launched their relationship, but there’s no mention of her marital situation. CT is divorced, though. The Challenge star filed for divorce from Lilianet Solares in November 2022, and it was finalized last year.

He’s currently appearing in MTV’s The Challenge: Battle of the Eras, where viewers recently saw him suffer a scary tumble into the water during a trivia challenge over water.

Despite being taken away on a stretcher for medical attention, the multi-time champ returned to the house, indicating he got cleared to continue in the competition.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.